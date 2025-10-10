The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

This week’s streaming premieres offer viewers enough new, starkly different movies and TV shows to suit just about every mood and interest. Prime Video, for instance, has two noteworthy documentaries premiering this week: one about a contemporary sports star and another about an enduring, gone-too-soon cinematic icon. Elsewhere, HBO Max is set to unveil the newest TV offering from one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed comedy voices, while NBC and Peacock have a surprise in store for Taylor Swift fans.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Miles Heizer and Liam Oh in “Boots.” (Netflix) “Boots” Season 1 (Netflix) “Boots” is one of the last projects that the late, great Norman Lear was working on before his death in 2023. Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir “The Pink Marine,” the new Netflix original is set in the 1990s and follows a secretly gay American teenager (Miles Heizer) who enlists in the U.S. Marines. A coming-of-age drama, the series’ cast includes Liam Oh, Vera Farmiga, Joy Osmanski and Angus O’Brien. All eight of its episodes debuted Thursday on Netflix, and if you’re in the mood for a lived-in, complex and grounded new show to watch, you may want to consider checking out “Boots” this weekend.

“Saquon” (Prime Video) “Saquon” (Prime Video) “Saquon” is a must-see for all football fans (except, maybe, Kansas City Chiefs supporters). The new, feature-length Prime Video documentary, which premiered on the streaming service Thursday, uses footage taken over five years to document the life and professional career of Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The documentary not only explores Barkley’s record-breaking 2024 season, which saw him rush for over 2,000 yards and help his team win the Super Bowl, but also his shocking trade from the New York Giants to the Eagles and how he recovered from his devastating ACL injury in 2020.

“John Candy: I Like Me” (Credit: Courtesy of the Candy Family Estate) “John Candy: I Like Me” (Prime Video) Speaking of documentaries you will not want to miss, “John Candy: I Like Me” premiered Friday on Prime Video. The new documentary from actor and director Colin Hanks uses never-before-seen archival footage, film outtakes, private home video footage and interviews to explore the life, career and untimely death of “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” star John Candy. The film features additional, candid interviews with some of Candy’s loved ones and collaborators, including Dan Aykroyd, Mel Brooks, Macaulay Culkin, Bill Murray, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and more. It received positive reviews following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and is now available to stream from the comfort of your own home. Read Next

James Gunn Says He Pitched Ryan Reynolds a 'Deadpool' Crossover for 'Peacemaker' Finale

“The Last Frontier” (Apple TV+) “The Last Frontier” (Apple TV+) If you’re in the mood for some pulpy entertainment this weekend, then look no further than “The Last Frontier.” The new Apple TV+ original from creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio follows a U.S. Marshal (Jason Clarke) living in the outskirts of Alaska who is forced to search for the escaped convicts of a crashed plane, all while fighting to protect his small town from their wrath. A mega-sized, wintery riff on “The Fugitive,” “The Last Frontier” promises to deliver the kind of action-packed thrill ride that you can sit back, turn your brain off and just have fun watching. Its first two episodes premiered Friday on Apple TV+, which means it won’t take too much of your time this weekend to give “The Last Frontier” a shot.

Archie Madekwe and Théodore Pellerin in “Lurker” (MUBI) “Lurker” (2025) Writer-director Alex Russell’s “Lurker” is now available to rent and buy on demand, as well as stream on Mubi. Pulling inspiration from memorable thrillers like “Whiplash” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” the film follows a retail employee (Théodore Pellerin) in L.A. who gets into the inner circle of a local artist (Archie Madekwe) on the verge of stardom and becomes hooked on the access, fame and popularity that his new friendship provides him. The film marks Russell’s feature directorial debut, following his successful stints writing on shows like “The Bear” and “Beef,” and it is one of the most acclaimed movies of the year so far. If you have not checked it out yet, then this weekend seems to be as good a time as any to do so.

“Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” (Apple TV+) “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” Season 1 (Apple TV+) “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars,” another new Apple TV+ original, premiered Friday on the streaming service. Hosted by Jesse Burgess and executive produced by Gordon Ramsay, the documentary series follows a group of chefs from around the world as they compete to earn their restaurants the highest accolade in the culinary world: a Michelin Star. Featuring interviews with anonymous Michelin inspectors, “Knife Edge” promises to give viewers a more in-depth look at not only the standards of some of the world’s best restaurants, but also the criteria by which they are each judged. Its first two episodes are streaming now, while its remaining six installments are set to premiere every Friday through Nov. 21.

Taylor Swift appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (The Tonight Show/X) “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Taylor Swift (Extended Cut)” (Peacock) You may not have heard about it yet, but Taylor Swift has a new album out. All jokes aside, the Eras Tour songwriter has been busy promoting her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” over the past few days. Case in point: Swift appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week. Now, several days later, both Peacock and NBC are set to release a new version of the “Tonight Show” episode featuring an extended version of Swift’s conversation with Fallon. If you’re a die-hard Swiftie, then this is one streaming event this week you won’t want to miss. While it will air Friday, October 10 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, it is also set to debut on Peacock the next day (Saturday, 10/11).