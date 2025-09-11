The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This week’s streaming premieres are about as diverse as they come. On the one hand, Hulu has premiered the latest episodes of its most reliable comedy original, while Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video have a pair of wildly different, equally trashy titles to offer their subscribers this week. Elsewhere, the video-on-demand market has been lit up by the arrival of one of the year’s biggest and best genre films, a documentary that you will need to see in order to believe and a low-budget horror flick that is unlike anything else you will see in 2025.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Only Murders in the Building” – Season 5 First Look -(Credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron) SELENA GOMEZ, MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 (Hulu) TV’s coziest murder mystery series, “Only Murders in the Building,” returned with its fifth season this week. Picking up where its fourth season left off, the crime comedy follows its three bumbling amateur podcaster detectives (played, as always, by Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short) as they investigate a death that, once again, hits distressingly close to home. Its new season boasts another murderer’s row of noteworthy guest stars, including Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Bobby Cannavale, Téa Leoni and Keegan-Michael Key, which means that “Only Murders in the Building” has all the ingredients it needs to deliver another star-studded, entertaining mystery. If that interests you, the first three episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 all dropped on Tuesday, which means you have a chance to dedicate a hearty chunk of your time to it this weekend.

“Weapons” (New Line Cinema) “Weapons” (2025) One of the year’s biggest and best horror films is now available to buy and rent at home. “Weapons,” writer-director Zach Cregger’s follow-up to his 2022 breakout hit “Barbarian,” follows the citizens of a small town as they all end up at the center of a terrifying, seemingly inexplicable mystery involving the disappearance of seventeen elementary school classmates. Featuring an impressive ensemble cast headlined by Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan, “Weapons” is a horror film made with supreme confidence, wit and style. It is an entrancing, entertaining blockbuster punctuated by some of the most uncanny and disturbing moments of horror invention you will see in any film this year. Grounded in a profound feeling of confusion and existential loss, it is a horror movie for right now, which is why you should take advantage of its VOD debut as soon as you can.

“Strange Harvest” (Roadside Attractions/Saban Films) “Strange Harvest” (2025) Here is a much smaller but no less ambitious horror film than “Weapons.” Directed by Stuart Ortiz, “Strange Harvest” is a mockumentary feature that blends together elements of the true-crime, found footage and horror genres to create something wholly original. It follows a pair of police detectives who end up on the trail of a notorious serial killer known as “Mr. Shiny” after he starts killing again following a 20-year absence. As the killer’s list of victims grows, the leads of “Strange Harvest” are forced to try to decode the cryptic clues left behind at his crime scenes in order to catch him. Available now to buy and rent at home, “Strange Harvest” is a disturbing, visceral piece of low-budget filmmaking that uses its mockumentary format to make the horrors of its story feel all the more intimate, real and disturbing. If you want to kick off spooky season a little early this year, “Strange Harvest” might be the perfect film to help you do just that.

“aka Charlie Sheen” (Netflix) “aka Charlie Sheen” (Netflix) If deep dives into the seedy underbelly of Hollywood and fame are your thing, then look no further this week than “aka Charlie Sheen.” This two-part Netflix documentary, which premiered Wednesday on the streaming service, is a tell-all look at the rise, fall and extremely turbulent life of its once-untouchable celebrity subject, who appears in it himself. Sheen offers completely unfiltered access to his thoughts and experiences from his decades-long battles with alcohol and drugs, and he’s not the only high-profile name who participated in the making of “aka Charlie Sheen.” The doc also features appearances from Sheen’s friends, loved ones and former coworkers, including Jon Cryer, Sean Penn and ex-wife Denise Richards. It also, perhaps even more surprisingly, features candid interviews with Sheen’s former drug dealers and a Hollywood madam he solicited prostitutes from. If that all sounds like a bit “much” for you, then fair enough. If the opposite is true, then “aka Charlie Sheen” could be just the documentary for you.

Olivia Cooke in “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video) “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video) Few shows this year feel more suited for an all-at-once weekend binge watch than “The Girlfriend.” Based on a novel by author Michelle Frances, the psychological thriller series follows a wealthy woman (Robin Wright) whose life begins to unravel when her son (Laurie Davidson) brings home a new girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) she suspects may be a ruthless social climber with underhanded, secretly nefarious intentions. All six episodes of “The Girlfriend,” all of which were directed by Wright, premiered Wednesday on Amazon’s Prime Video. For interested viewers, the series promises to be a lot of things: glossy, twisty, ridiculous and unabashedly trashy. Good? Not necessarily. Entertaining? Almost certainly. It’s got binge-watch-and-never-think-about-again written all over it, and sometimes there is no better way to spend a Saturday night or Sunday afternoon than indulging in a show just like that.

“Men of War” (Neon) “Men of War” (2025) One of the wildest documentaries of the year, “Men of War,” is now available to stream on demand. Directed and produced by Jen Gatien and Billy Corben, this documentary follows Canadian-American mercenary and former Green Beret Jordan Goudreau as he and others recount the bonkers true story behind Operation Gideon, an unsuccessful 2020 operation headed by Goudreau to sneak into Venezuela and overthrow the country’s president. Constructed with style and a breathless pace, “Men of War” offers an unrestricted look at not just masculine overconfidence but also the power of military indoctrination. In doing so, it completely subverts and deconstructs the kind of hyper-competent, machismo-infused vision of espionage and Western might that we have been taught to believe in. There are not many movies this year that come with the potential to blow your mind as thoroughly as “Men of War.”

“Mussolini: Son of the Century” (Mubi) “Mussolini: Son of the Century” (Mubi) “Mussolini: Son of the Century” is a historical epic directed by “Atonement” and “Darkest Hour” filmmaker Joe Wright. Spanning eight chapters, it depicts the early political career of Italian tyrant Benito Mussolini (Luca Marinelli) and his rise to prominence and power throughout the late 1910s and into the mid-1920s. Directed with Wright’s inimitable style, the series is a confrontational look at how cultural power is cultivated and how fascism both takes root and grows out of control. The drama’s first episode premiered Wednesday on Mubi, and its remaining seven installments are set to debut weekly on Wednesdays moving forward. If you are interested in seeing an oft-neglected, important period of Italian history brought to life onscreen, then you should consider adding “Mussolini: Son of the Century” to your streaming watchlist.