‘Bewitched’ Reboot in the Works at Sony Pictures Television

A “Bewitched” reboot is in the works at Sony Pictures Television from writer-producer Judalina Neira (“The Boys,” “Daisy Jones and the Six”).

The project, which is described as an “irreverent hour-long reimagination of the classic TV series,” will be written and executive produced by Neira under a new overall deal with her Famous Last Words Productions banner that will see her focus on drama development for scripted series across cable and streaming.

Also executive producing the series is “The Goldbergs” executive producer Doug Robinson and Lauren Moffat of Sony TV-based Doug Robinson Productions.

The original “Bewitched,” which was created by Sol Saks ans executive produced by Harry Ackerman, ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1964-72.

The show starred Elizabeth Montgomery as Samantha, a witch who was married to an ordinary mortal man named Darrin, whom she does not inform of her special powers until after their wedding. She agrees to attempt to hide her magic from extended family and the outside world but struggles to hide her instincts with hilarious results.

Sony’s latest attempt at a reboot of the 60s sitcom comes after it announced a film in 2021 written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, the creators behind the series “MacGyver” and “12 Monkeys.” Additionally, Kenya Barris and Yamara Taylor were set to develop a pilot for a different iteration at ABC in 2018, though that project was scrapped.

Will Ferrell and Nicole Kidman also starred in a 2005 film directed by Nora Ephron based on “Bewitched.” That film however was about Ferrell playing an actor who unknowingly teams with a real witch in the part of the housewife witch on a remake of the real sitcom “Bewitched.”

Deadline was the first to report news of the reboot and Neira’s overall deal.

