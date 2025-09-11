Bill Lawrence, Reba McEntire, Ynon Kreiz to Receive Paley Honors Award

The Paley Center for Media will recognize Ynon Kreiz, Bill Lawrence and Reba McEntire with its Paley Honors Award during its 2025 fall gala in Los Angeles, which recognizes “landmark contributions and enduring impact within the media landscape.”

The event, set for Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will spotlight the contributions of each honoree with video highlights chronicling achievements in their respective industries, as well as tributes from colleagues and other acclaimed media figures during a seated dinner.

“We are honored to present each of these distinguished honorees with our highest recognition,” Paley Center for Media president and CEO Maureen J. Reidy said in a Thursday statement.

As Mattel’s chairman and CEO, Kreiz has led a multi-year transformation strategy that has seen the toymaker expand its entertainment offering in film, television, consumer products, digital games, live events and experiences, publishing and music. Under his leadership, the company’s first movie “Barbie” achieved the largest global box-office in 2023 and became the industry’s 14th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Prior to Mattel, he was chairman and CEO of Maker Studios, one of YouTube’s largest multichannel networks; chairman and CEO of the Endemol Group, an independent TV production company behind franchises like “Big Brother” and “Deal or No Deal”; a general partner at Balderton Capital, an early-stage startup investor in Europe; and the founder, chairman and CEO of Fox Kids Europe NV.

“The Paley Center’s 50-year commitment to preserving media’s rich history, while fostering dialogue about its impact on culture, is invaluable,” Kreiz said in a statement. “It is a privilege to support the organization and be recognized among such accomplished honorees, past and present, who reflect the enduring influence of media and entertainment on our world.”

Lawrence is an award-winning television writer, producer and director behind Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking” and “Bad Monkey.” His upcoming projects include an untitled HBO comedy starring Steve Carell and ABC and 20th Television’s “Scrubs” reboot.

He previously created and executive produced the original “Scrubs” and co-created “Cougar Town,” “Ground Floor,” “Spin City,” and “Clone High.” He also executive produced and supervised numerous shows under his Doozer Productions banner, including “Whiskey Cavalier,” “Undateable,” “Nobody’s Watching,” “Surviving Jack” and “Head of the Class.” Earlier this year, he received the Writers Guild of America East’s Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence at the 77th annual WGA Awards.

“I want to thank the Paley Center for this honor,” Lawrence said. “As a storyteller, I’m grateful for their commitment to safeguarding and celebrating the cultural impact of media. As a lifelong TV fan, it’s thrilling to be even a small part of their legacy.”

McEntire is a multi-media entertainment mogul known for her work across music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. She has earned over 50 awards, including honors from the ACMs, CMAs, Grammy Awards, American Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards and GMA Dove Awards. She was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient and has received numerous philanthropic and leadership recognitions.

Additionally, she has celebrated 35 career No. 1 singles, has sold over 58 million albums worldwide and recently notched her 60th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for most Top 10s among female artists. Her success spans five decades, a feat matched only by George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton. Her latest single, “Trailblazer,” featuring Lainey Wilson and Miranda Lambert, earned 2.6 million streams in its first week — a personal best in the streaming era.

McEntire also performed on Broadway in “Annie Get Your Gun,” starred in the sitcom “Reba” from 2001 to 2007, stars and executive produces NBC’s “Happy’s Place” and served as a coach on the “The Voice” Seasons 24, 25, 26 and the upcoming Season 28. Her business ventures include a line at Dillard’s, REBA by Justin boots, Reba’s Place restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma, and her New York Times bestselling book, “Not That Fancy.”

“Ever since I was a little girl watching Annie Oakley on our black and white TV in Oklahoma, I was captivated by the magic of media and entertainment. Back then, I could never have imagined seeing myself on that screen,” McEntire said in a statement. “I’m grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had, and it means so much to me to receive this honor from the Paley Center.”