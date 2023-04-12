Billy Porter will star in a biopic based on the life of writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin, co-written by Porter and Dan McCabe.

The film will be produced by Byron Allen’s Media Group Motion Pictures and will use David Leeming’s acclaimed 1994 biography as source material. Porter and D.J. Gugenheim’s Incognegro Productions will co-produce alongside Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Matthew Singer and Chris Charalambous’ AMGMP.

Baldwin was a Black, gay writer and civil rights activist who penned “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” “Notes of a Native Son,” “Native Country,” “The Fire Next Time,” “Giovanni’s Room” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” the last of which recently received an Oscar-winning film adaptation from “Moonlight” filmmaker Barry Jenkins. His unfinished manuscript “Remember This House” was also the subject of the Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning documentary “I am Not Your Negro.”

“We at Allen Media Group Motion Pictures are extremely passionate about sharing James Baldwin’s phenomenal story with the world,” said Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group Byron Allen. “Billy Porter and Dan McCabe’s talent and commitment to amplifying James Baldwin’s legacy and contributions are invaluable and unmatched for this unique and epic story.”

“As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness I find myself, like James Baldwin said, ‘in a rage all the time.’ I am because James was,” said Billy Porter. “I stand on James Baldwin’s shoulders, and I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come.”

Porter is best known for his Tony-winning role in the musical “Kinky Boots” and for his Emmy-winning starring role in all three seasons of Ryan Murphy’s “Pose.” He was the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and win in any leading acting category at the Emmys. He would win another Tony for Best Musical as a producer for “A Strange Loop” in 2022.

McCabe is a Julliard graduate whose plays include “The Purist,” “Christina Martinez” and “Blame the Parents.” His feature “The Home” is currently in development at Paramount.