Blackpink’s Lisa Cast in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

The next installment of the acclaimed HBO series films this month in Thailand

Blackpink member Lisa is the newest cast member joining the third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, joins previously-announced cast members Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Walton Goggins, Dom Hetrakul, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Julian Kostov, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger,Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Details on her role are being kept under wraps. The Thailand-set third installment of the series is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.

Manobal is a rapper, singer, and dancer best known as a member of the globally renowned K-pop girl group, Blackpink. She follows in the footsteps of fellow band member Jennie Ruby Jane, who had her acting debut in the HBO series “The Idol” in 2023.

The first season of “The White Lotus,” which premiered July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations across 13 categories and 10 wins, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second installment, which premiered in December 2022, was set in Sicily and garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and five wins.

Jennifer Coolidge, whose character appeared on Season 1 and 2 before being killed off in the latest finale, confirmed during her Emmys acceptance speech on Jan. 15 that her character is “definitely dead.”

The show was created, written and directed by White. Lisa is represented by LLOUD Co.

