Does ‘Blue Beetle’ Have Any Shot of Dodging the DC Box Office Slump?

A year of box office woes for Warner Bros. has given way to a month of spectacular success with “Barbie,” which has grossed $1.18 billion and counting. But now the studio is releasing “Blue Beetle,” another title from Hollywood’s most struggling franchise, DC.

It was only two months ago that “The Flash” entered theaters with the full confidence of Warner Bros. and high praise from new DC Studios chief James Gunn, only to go bust with just $268.4 million grossed worldwide. Alongside “Black Adam” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” it was the third straight DC film to fail to gross over $400 million worldwide, fourth if you count animated spin-off “DC League of Super-Pets.”