Why Disney’s Future Is Up in the Air | Analysis

Bob Iger bought himself time by extending his contract through 2026. But the Disney CEO still has a lot to juggle when he addresses Wall Street on Wednesday.

Normally a punctilious diplomat, Iger sent a shockwave through his company and the industry when he all but put Disney’s broadcast and cable networks up for sale by telling CNBC they “may not be core.” He’s on the hunt for strategic partners to take ESPN fully direct-to-consumer. And there’s still the Hulu deal he has to clinch with Comcast.

It all adds up to a heady moment and a heavy burden for the two-time CEO.