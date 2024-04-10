Andy Cohen Confirms BravoCon Is Taking a Year Off Before Returning to Las Vegas in 2025

The news comes after more than 160 Bravolebrities took part in the fan event in November

Andy Cohen at BravoCon
Andy Cohen at BravoCon (Credit: Bravo)

Bravoholics will have to wait a little longer than they anticipated before the next fan convention.

Andy Cohen just confirmed that BravoCon won’t be returning until 2025. The news comes five months after BravoCon 2023 took place in Las Vegas in November.

“Receipts. Proof. Timeline. Jackpot! BravoCon is returning to Las Vegas in 2025,” Cohen said in a video announcement on Wednesday. “We’ll see you there. Unless, of course, you’re Brynn [Whitfield]’s shoe … that remains stuck in an escalator.”

“Real Housewives of New York City” references aside, the “Watch What Happens Live” host further revealed dates for the weekend of Nov. 14, 15 and 16. The event will once again take place at Caesars Forum.

However, all is not lost for those looking to celebrate their favorite reality TV stars in 2024. The network also announced Watch Party by Bravo, a series of upcoming New York and Los Angeles-based events “where fans can experience advance screenings and exclusive sneak peeks” of their hit shows.

BravoCon Featured Image
“Trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait,” Cohen concluded his message.

BravoCon 2023 saw more than 160 Bravolebrities take part in the festivities, which included panels, parties, meet and greets and activations.

While not guaranteed to take part in next year’s convention, Bravo’s current slate of programming consists of “Vanderpump Rules,” “The Valley,” “Top Chef,” “Married to Medicine,” “Summer House,” “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm” and many iterations of “The Real Housewives,” to name a few.

BravoCon 2025 tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Vanderpump Rules
JD Knapp

JD Knapp is a news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation.

