Demand for British TV Shows Is Outpacing Other Countries, Including America | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

U.K. series are a secret weapon for streamers looking to engage a female audience

Parrot Analytics
Michael Sheen and David Tennant in "Good Omens" Season 2
Michael Sheen and David Tennant in "Good Omens" Season 2 (Prime Video)

Historically, television content has largely originated in the United States and spread to other parts of the world. But in recent years, this dynamic has begun to change, with British television shows experiencing a surge in popularity in the U.S. market. This shift can be attributed chiefly to the rise of streaming platforms, which have made international content more accessible to U.S. audiences.

Recent data from Parrot Analytics reveals that British TV shows accounted for nearly 6% of the total demand for TV series in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2023. This figure represents the largest demand share for foreign content, surpassing other notable producers of TV content such as Japan and South Korea.

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.