Historically, television content has largely originated in the United States and spread to other parts of the world. But in recent years, this dynamic has begun to change, with British television shows experiencing a surge in popularity in the U.S. market. This shift can be attributed chiefly to the rise of streaming platforms, which have made international content more accessible to U.S. audiences.

Recent data from Parrot Analytics reveals that British TV shows accounted for nearly 6% of the total demand for TV series in the U.S. during the third quarter of 2023. This figure represents the largest demand share for foreign content, surpassing other notable producers of TV content such as Japan and South Korea.