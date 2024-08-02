7 Actresses Who Could Play Britney Spears in ‘The Woman in Me’  Biopic

Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me” is in development for the big screen, and everyone is asking the same question: Who will have the honor of playing the part?

As “Wicked” approaches, Jon M. Chu announced Thursday that his next project will be an adaptation of Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me.” The biopic will explore the life of the superstar and what she has endured getting to where is is today.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. ‘The Woman in Me’ reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” book publishers Simon & Schuster wrote in its synopsis of the project.

Which rising star has the look, the moves and the voice to accurately portray the iconic Spears? We’ve drawn up a list of actresses who might have a shot.

The 21-year-old “Greedy” singer has already been dubbed Gen-Z’s Britney Spears, so it only seems fitting that she be up for the part. The dancer-turned-singer, like Spears, has been in the spotlight from a young age. Although McRae hasn’t done much acting, it’s no secret that the star knows how to put on a show. Her strong dancing and unique vocal abilities could make her a strong choice for the role.

The 25-year-old “Espresso” singer is currently the world’s favorite blonde-pop sensation. Not only does she have the look, the voice and the moves, but she also has the acting background. Carpenter began her career as an actress, most notably as the spunky Maya Hart in Disney’s “Girl Meets World.” Since then, she has taken on film roles including “Work It,” “The Hate You Give” and the “Tall Girl” movies. The singer has also noted Spears to be one of her pop inspirations.

The 26-year-old “Euphoria” actress definitely has the look. She may not be known for her singing abilities, but when it comes to acting, she could have exactly what this part of Spears requires. “The Woman in Me” touches on some heavy subjects, and Sweeney is known for taking on difficult and potentially emotionally draining parts. Some of her other acting credits include “Anyone But You” and “White Lotus.”

With the long blonde hair, the 20-year-old “Stranger Things” actress could no doubt pull off a young Spears. Brown has previously spoken about playing the pop star in the past, noting that it would be her dream role: “I don’t know her but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way,” the actress said on the “Drew Barrymore Show.”

The 28-year-old musically inclined actress could have exactly what it takes to play the musical icon. Cameron first gained traction on Disney’s “Liv and Maddie” and through the “Descendants” films. She’s proven her performance and dancing skills in both “Hairspray Live!” and “Clueless The Musical.” She even met Spears once, and what she said about the interaction tells us everything we need to know: “@britneyspears just told me I was beautiful and I immediately stared crying,” she posted on social media.

Being able to play Spears requires more than just acting skills. The 29-year-old “Maid” actress has got them, but she’s also got the dancing down. Qualley trained as a ballerina, which ensures she’s got at least one of the most important aspects of embodying Spears down. This could give her a leg up in the competition. She’s not known for being a singer, but maybe her husband, Jack Antanoff, could give her some tips.

The 28-year-old “Game of Thrones” actress could definitely be in the running to star as Spears. Turner has proved her acting abilities in other projects like Netflix’s “Do Revenge” — and she’s also got the look. Turner and Spears have often been linked in this years headlines, both having gone through a very public divorce. Although the book was written prior, the two may have a deeper understanding of one another that the part requires.