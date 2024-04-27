Britney Spears and Father Settle Legal Fees More Than 2 Years After End of Conservatorship

The pop star won the right to make her own personal and business decisions in November 2021

Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears have settled a dispute over legal fees more than two years after the pop star won her case to end her 13-year conservatorship.

The New York Times reported on Friday that the settlement over payment of his legal fees and his management of her finances was reached in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday. The specific terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Alex M. Weingarten, who represented Britney’s father, further confirmed that the two parties had resolved all outstanding issues. Additionally, one of the filings stated that his client “is fully and finally discharged as Former Conservator of the Estate.”

Jamie was asking for more than $2 million to pay fees incurred by multiple law firms he hired while serving as her conservator. According to the Times, he was also seeking payment of his current lawyer’s legal bill.

The lawyer for the pop star, Mathew S. Rosengart, had objected to the fees, arguing that his client should not have to pay her father’s bills.

Rosengart stated in court papers that Jaime had engaged in financial misconduct as his daughter’s conservator, including paying himself $6 million, allegations that the retired construction owner has denied.

Jamie served as both personal and business conservator of his eldest daughter until September 2019. He was replaced by Jodi Montgomery, a professional conservator administrator (attorney Andrew M. Wallet had also served as a co-conservator of the estate until he resigned in 2019).

After being freed from her conservatorship, Britney published a best-selling memoir called “The Woman in Me.” In June 2022, she married personal trainer Sam Asghari; he filed for divorce in August 2023.

In January, she denied rumors that she was working on her first new album in years. “Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album,” Britney wrote on Instagram. “I will never return to the music industry!”

