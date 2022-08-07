Britney Spears called out her ex-husband Kevin Federline for sharing details about her relationship with their teenage sons, calling his comments “hurtful.”

“It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” the “Baby One More Time” singer posted on her Instagram story Saturday. “As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone.”

Spears’ statement comes just hours after Daily Mail released an exclusive interview with Federline, in which he broke his decade-long silence about Spears’ life and revealed that their sons, Preston (16) and Jayden (15), have chosen to avoid contact with their mom.

Federline also told Daily Mail that Preston and Jayden chose not to attend to Spears’ June wedding to “Slumber Party” music video co-star and long-time love Sam Asghari. Federline added that Spears’ nude selfies have not been easy on his sons, saying, “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

“It concerns me the reason is based on my Instagram,” Spears responded. “It was LONG before Instagram.” The “Toxic” singer then called the comments “hurtful” and expressed that she gave her sons everything.

“I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘you should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!” she concluded.

The pop star continued her response through an Instagram post on Saturday, saying, “Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well!!!!!”

In the same post, Spears also expressed that she has been “enlightened” by her experience living without a conservatorship, in which she was “controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years,” and noted that she “should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach.”

“I needed permission just to take Tylenol,” the 40-year-old star said of her 13-year conservatorship battle with her father Jamie – which was finally lifted last November.