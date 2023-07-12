Britney Spears took to Instagram Tuesday night to slam an unnamed radio station that said she “deserved to be smacked” after a scuffle with NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Vegas last week.

“I want to share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about,” the pop star said in a video to her followers. “I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s–t — that’s why I’m addressing it — saying that I ‘deserved to be smacked’ and ‘security was doing their job and protecting their client.’

“I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit,” she continued. View her Instagram post below:

Video from the incident showed Spears approaching Wembanyama from behind and tapping him on his back. The NBA star’s security guard intervened and Spears was knocked in the face.

Spears seemingly confirmed police reports that said she struck herself.

“I simply tapped him on the back and I was back-handed, hit my face and came back on the floor,” Spears explained, indicating her own hand hit her face. She did not name Wembanyama.

The 41-year-old used her own experience with zealous fans to criticize the guard’s reaction. “On my way into the place I was knocked down by three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture,” she added. “My security not at one time touched them or even came near them.”

An investigation was completed by local authorities but no charges were filed.

Spears says she did get a private apology but did not specify if it came from Wembanyama, his guard, or someone in his camp.

“I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later but I’ve yet to receive a public apology,” she concluded. “That’s it.”