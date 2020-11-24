Netflix
Universal
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" -- The Andy Samberg comedy ran from 2013 to 2018 on Fox and was picked up for a sixth season by NBC one day after being canceled by its original network. The eighth season is expected in 2021.
ABC
"Designated Survivor"
-- The Kiefer Sutherland drama ran for two seasons from 2016 to 2018 on ABC. The series was picked up by Netflix for a third season,
which ran in 2019. The show then got canceled again.
Fox
"Lucifer" -- The drama for three seasons on Fox, from 2015 to 2018, and was picked up by Netflix for a fourth season last June. Season 4 launched on the streaming service in 2019, with a fifth and final season due in 2021.
CMT
"Nashville" -- The country-music-world drama aired from 2012 to 2016 on ABC, then gpt picked up by CMT from 2016 to 2018, where it wrapped with its sixth and final season in 2019.
TBS
"Cougar Town" -- Ran on ABC from 2009 to 2012, then on TBS from 2013 to 2015.
Netflix
"Arrested Development" -- The comedy aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and then moved to Netflix in 2013 for a fourth season. A fifth season rolled out in 2019.
Syfy
"The Expanse" -- The sci-fi series aired from 2015 to 2018 on Syfy and was picked up by Amazon for two more seasons. Ahead of the fifth season's 2020 premiere, the streamer greenlit a sixth and final season
Fox
"Futurama" -- The animated comedy on Fox from 1999 to 2003, then moved to Comedy Central from 2008 to 2013.
Warner Bros
"Gilmore Girls" -- The dramedy aired from 2000 to 2007 on The WB, which became The CW in the show's final season. It was revived by Netflix in 2016 for a special four-episode installment.
Sony
"Community" -- The sitcom ran on NBC from 2009 to 2014 and aired its sixth and final season on Yahoo! Screen in 2015.
ABC
"Scrubs" -- The hospital-set sitcom aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008, then moved to ABC for one more season in 2009.
Hulu
"The Mindy Project" -- Mindy Kaling's comedy ran on Fox from 2012 to 2015, then moved to Hulu from 2015 to 2017.
NBC
"Diff'rent Strokes" -- The classic comedy started its long run on NBC from 1978 to 1985, then moved to ABC from 1985 to 1986.
20th Century Fox
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" -- The cult classic aired from 1997 to 2001 on The WB before moving to UPN for its final two seasons, which aired from 2001 to 2003.
20th Century Fox
"Roswell" -- The sci-fi teen drama first ran on the WB from 1999 to 2001, then moved to UPN from 2001 to 2002. (A reboot, titled "Roswell, New Mexico," premiered on The CW in 2018.)
Warner Bros
"Veronica Mars" -- The Kristen Bell show ran on UPN from 2004 to 2006, then moved to The CW for a final season from 2006 to 2007. And then Hulu released a revival in 2019.
Showtime
“Stargate SG-1” -- The sci-fi series started on Showtime from 1997 to 2002, then moved to Sci Fi (later Syfy) from 2002 to 2007.
Lifetime
"Project Runway" -- The fashion competition series began on Bravo from 2004 to 2008, then moved to Lifetime from 2009 to 2018, and then came back to Bravo in 2019 for a new season with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn replaced by Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano.
CBS
"JAG" -- The procedural ran for one season from 1995 to 1996 on NBC, before CBS picked up from 1997 to 2005.
Fox
"Last Man Standing" -- The Tim Allen sitcom ran for six seasons from 2011-2017 on ABC, then got picked up by Fox for the 2018-2019 slate. The show's ninth and final season is scheduled to air in 2021.