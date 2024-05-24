Cannes Awards Go to ‘Black Dog,’ ‘Universal Language,’ ‘Simon of the Mountain’

Chinese director Hu Guan’s “Black Dog” has been named the best film in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, a jury headed by director Xavier Dolan announced at an awards ceremony on Friday night.

The film stars Eddie Peng as a stunt motorcyclist who returns to his hometown after serving a jail term. The film was one of 18 in the Un Certain Regard section, which is typically devoted to younger or lesser known filmmakers than the ones who compete in Cannes’ Main Competition.

Other Un Certain Regard awards include the jury prize to Boris Lojkine’s “The Story of Souleymane,” the directing award to Roberto Minervini for “The Damned” and Rungano Nyoni for “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl,” and performance awards to Anasuya Sengupta for “The Shameless” and Abou Sangare for “The Story of Souleymane.”

In other Cannes awards announced at different times, the festival’s first-ever immersive award was given to “Colored” by Tania de Montaigne, Stephane Foenkinos and Pierre Alain-Giraud, while the LaCinef Prize for a student film went to “Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know” by Chidananda S. Naik from FTII in India.

In awards that are not official Cannes prizes, Federico Luis won the Grand Prize in the Critics’ Week sidebar for “Simon of the Mountain,” while the audience award in the Directors Fortnight sidebar went to “Universal Language” by Matthew Rankin.

The Palm Dog, a tongue-in-cheek award given to the best canine performance in Cannes, went to Kodi for “Dog on Trial.”

The highest-profile Cannes awards, including the Palme d’Or, will be handed out on Saturday evening at the festival’s closing ceremony.

The list of awards:

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Grand Prix: “Black Dog,” Hu Guan

Jury Prize: “The Story of Souleymane,” Boris Lojkine

Best Director: Roberto Minervini, “The Damned” and Rungano Nyoni, “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl”

Performance Award: “Anasuya Sengupta, “The Shameless” and Abou Sangare, “The Story of Souleymane”

Youth Prize: “Holy Cow,” Louise Courvoisier

Special Mention: “Nora,” Tawfik Alzaidi

IMMERSIVE COMPETITION

Best Immersive Work: “Colored,” Tania de Montaigne, Stephane Foenkinos, Pierre Alain-Giraud

LA CINEF PRIZES

First Prize: “Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know…”

Chidananda S. Naik

FTII, Pune, India

Joint Second Prize:

“Out the Window Through the Wall”

Asya Segalovich

Columbia University, United States

“The Chaos She Left Behind”

Nikos Kolioukos

Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece

Third Prize: “Bunnyhood”

Mansi Maheshwari

National Film and Television School, United Kingdom

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Audience Award: “Universal Language,” Matthew Rankin

Europa Cinemas Label Award for Best European Film: “The Other Way Around,” Jonas Trueba

SACD Prize for Best French Film: “This Life of Mine,” Sophie Fillieres

CRITICS’ WEEK

Grand Prize: “Simon of the Mountains,” Federico Luis

French Touch Prize of the Jury: “Blue Sun Palace,” Constance Tsang

Leitz Cine Discover Prize for Short Film: “Montsouris Park,” Guil Sela

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Richardo Teodoro, “Baby”

Gan Foundation Award for Distribution: “Julie Keeps Quiet,” Leonardo Van Dijl

Canal+ Award for Short Film: “Absent,” Cam Demirer

SACD Award: “Julie Keeps Quiet”

L’Œil d’or Award: “Ernest Cole: Lost and Found,” Raoul Peck

“The Brink of Dreams,” Nada Riyadh and Ayman El Amir

PALM DOG

Palm Dog Award: Kodi, “Dog on Trial”

Grand Jury Prize: Xin, “Black Dog”

Mutt Moments: “Bird,” “Kinds of Kindness,” “Megalopolis”