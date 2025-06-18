CBS News Digital Staffers Say Fight for Contract Improvements Continue a Year After WGA Unionization | Exclusive

One year after CBS News Digital writers and editors voted to unionize with Writers Guild of America East, members are still negotiating with management for their first contract.

“Today marks one year that the journalists, editors and social media producers at CBSNews.com have been in negotiations with management for a first contract,” WGA East said in a statement shared exclusively with TheWrap.

The 44-member bargaining unit said it continues to fight for fair improvements to salaries, benefits, job security, severance, remote work options and paths to promotions. The union hopes obtain a deal by next Tuesday.

“We call on management at CBS to bargain in good faith and reach a fair deal with the union by the current last scheduled bargaining date of June 24, 2025,” WGA East added.

Back in April, WGA members at CBS News’ over 270 member bargaining unit voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with the network. The three-year deal covers newswriters, producers, promotions writer-producers, editors, graphic artists and news desk associates who work in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. The sticking point of the deal was AI and its role in the newsroom. The deal featured several AI safeguards, including protections for staffers who lose their jobs as a result of AI, a 3% annual raise and more vacation time for first-year employees.

However, CBS News Digital employees, which covers staffers who work for CBSNews.com, it’s mobile website, social media channels and the CBS News app have yet to receive the same protections.

Kathy McGee, WGAE Vice President of Broadcast/Cable/Streaming News and a writer/producer at CBS News New York, said in February of 2024 of the decision to unionize, “The WGAE already represents workers at CBS News and CBS News Streaming, and it is incumbent on CBS’s management to recognize CBS News Digital’s demand for voluntary recognition of their union.”

“We are seeing unprecedented mergers, consolidation and layoffs in the news industry,” McGee continued in the initial statement. “Journalists are telling stories and lifting voices in communities that are often ignored. The most responsible thing media workers can do is to form a union to win critical workplace protection.”

At the time a CBS News spokesperson told TheWrap, “We have great respect for our Digital News team and highly value their contributions to our organization. We are currently reviewing the matter and we look forward to working through this process.”

The CBS News Digital Union expressed their reasons for unionizing in an internal memo to management last year, titled “Why We’re Organizing.” The guild asked for transparency, equitable and fair compensation and benefits, diversity, and editorial standards. “As a union, we want to ensure that all of CBS News Digital’s staff are protected and treated fairly as we continue on this journey together. We look forward to meeting you at the bargaining table,” the guild said.

Read the full memo below to management below:

We are reporters, writers, editors, digital and social media producers, push and platform editors and more. We are writers and thinkers and above all, journalists. We are dedicated and passionate people with a commitment to the truth. We are CBS News Digital and we have formed a union. Here’s why we’re organizing with the Writers Guild of America East:

We have the support of an overwhelming majority of our colleagues at CBS News Digital, and we are asking for voluntary recognition by the company.

The dedicated cohort at CBS News Digital thrives on bringing timely news and information to the public. We work 24/7/365 to keep Americans informed about the changes that could impact their daily lives, but perhaps most importantly, we truly care about the work that we do, and want to have long, fruitful and fulfilling careers here.

We love what we do and we are committed to working at CBS News.

We want to continue working and making a living in a tumultuous business, and we want the same commitment from CBS News. When we work together to address these issues, we are stronger as employees and it will make for a better product and workplace.

As a union, we hope to address these issues:

Transparency: Open and honest communication is essential in our industry, and we want to ensure that management is consulting with employees on major decisions that affect CBS News Digital.

Equitable and Fair Compensation and Benefits: We want to ensure that we are being paid fair, respectable and liveable salaries. We need clear and comprehensive job descriptions, competitive compensation, fair benefits and financial recognition for taking on extra projects and working holidays, weekends and nights. We want a standard for raises and a streamlined pathway to grow within CBS News.

Diversity: To create content that is truly reflective of America, we need to have a diverse and inclusive team. It is vital to our mission as journalists to show all viewpoints and have employees from all backgrounds. We want a workplace where every employee is treated equally and will receive the respect they deserve.

Editorial standards: As employees of one of the most prestigious and well-respected news organizations in the world, excellence is demanded of us every day. We want standard guidelines around what will be produced editorially and be allowed to produce outstanding quality journalism.

By joining together as a union and collectively creating a contract, we want to make sure our voices are heard as we navigate through this exciting but constantly changing industry.

As a union, we want to ensure that all of CBS News Digital’s staff are protected and treated fairly as we continue on this journey together. We look forward to meeting you at the bargaining table!

CBS News has been embroiled in drama from all sides. The network’s parent company Paramount Global is working toward as acquisition deal from Skydance. The media giant’s executives have said that the deal, which is currently awaiting regulatory approval from the FCC due to a required transfer of broadcast licenses, is expected to close in the first half of 2025. CBS is also involved in a $20 billion legal battle with President Donald Trump. The president’s lawsuit takes aim at an Oct. 7 “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which he has claimed was deceptively edited to make her look good. CBS News has maintained that Trump’s accusations of deceitful editing were false

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump recently shot down Paramount’s offer to settle the lawsuit for $15 million, with the president aiming to get at least $25 million and an apology.