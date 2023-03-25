CeeLo Green Falls Off Horse at Party, Chalks It Up to ‘Another Day at the Office Being… Me’

CeeLo Green shared an apology of sorts on Friday after riding a horse into a nightclub earlier in the week, one which he promptly fell off. He explained that he had gone through “all the proper channels” to bring the horse into the Atlanta venue, but that “some malfunctions happened and it is what it is.”

The video of him falling off the horse went viral and prompted PETA to point out that a “noisy, crowded party” is no place for animals.

“Yoooo so listen, y’all know me right? Y’all know I’m off the chain are you really that surprised? #lol about the other night… I felt like it could be fun and funny to make a grand entrance on this beautiful animal for a very special occasion … I was with friends and family who all know my sense of humor,” he wrote on Instagram.

CeeLo Green falls off horse at Shawty Lo tribute party 😮https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NSATExgCbe — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 23, 2023

He continued, “We went through all the proper channels to make that happen with no ill intent towards the animal. It should’ve been short and sweet, but some malfunctions happened and it is what it is but know that I’m ok and yes the horse is ok as well. I’ll chalk it up as another day at the office being… me . Thank you to all of the fans and supporters for your love and concern.” His post was scored with the ’70s America classic, “A Horse With No Name.”

The “Forget You” singer made his grand entrance on horseback to the party held in honor of late rapper Shawty Lo on Wednesday. After making a few trainer-led turns around the crowded dance floor, he fell to the floor.

“It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate them. If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA hopes it knocked some sense and compassion into him,” Lisa Lange, PETA Senior Vice President said in a statement on the organization’s site.

Among the attendees at the party held at The Bank in Atlanta were Jermaine Dupri, Waka Flocka Flame and Vedo, according to Vibe.

Green was one of the original coaches on “The Voice,” but left the show after facing charges in a felony drug case. He pleaded no contest to giving a woman ecstasy in 2012 and was sentenced to community service and probation. He has returned to the NBC singing competition as a part-time advisor.