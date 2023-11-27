You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” have both scored new season ratings highs for ABC, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The most recent episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!,” which featured “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin, “SNL” actress Rachel Dratch and WWE wrestler Becky Lynch, grew for its second telecast in a row drawing in 4.66 million total viewers — up 9% from the prior week’s total viewership of 4.26 million — and a 0.56 rating in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49 — up 22% from last week’s 0.46 — on ABC, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures.

After scoring a live-plus-same-day viewership of 4.24 million and a rating of 0.51, the Nov. 15 episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” grew to 4.83 million total viewers and a 0.64 rating in the demo across linear and streaming platforms, marking its strongest multiplatform episode this season.

Similarly, the latest installment of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” also posted gains as it became the competition show’s most-watched telecast this season and highest-rated episode since its season premiere on Sept. 27.

The Nov. 15 episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” marked the second consecutive episode of growth in terms of total viewers as it scored 3.92 million viewers — up 7% from last telecast’s viewership of 3.65 million, per live-plus-three-day Nielsen data. When it comes to ratings, the episode grew for the third week in a row when compared to past original episodes as it drew in a 0.42 rating — up 5% from the last episode’s rating of 0.40.

The latest episode, which featured Natasha Leggero, Roy Wood Jr. and Kyle Brandt, also grew from its live-plus-same-day viewership of 3.62 million and its live-plus-same-day rating of 0.40 to reach 4 million total viewers and a 0.45 rating, according to live-plus-three-day multiplatform figures. The linear and streaming data for the Nov. 15 episode marked the highest-rated multiplatform telecast since its September season premiere.