France’s César Awards Academy Quits X Due to ‘Positions Taken’ by Elon Musk

Add the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques to the growing list of cinematic organizations and figureheads that are leaving X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The group behind France’s César Awards announced it is leaving the platform, according to multiple media reports.

“The Academy’s mission is to promote cinema in all its diversity. It defends all forms of artistic expression, without distinction of origin or identity of those who collaborate in the production or marketing of films,” the organization said in a statement. The Academy then went on to add that X “through the positions taken by its leader, no longer corresponds to its values.”

The decision was proposed by the Academy’s executive board and unanimously validated by the House of Representatives of the Association.

This is far from the first international cinematic organization or leader to leave the platform due to Musk’s politics. Previously, the Berlin International Film Festival, known more commonly as the Berlinale, left at the end of 2024, and Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice Film Festival, left the platform in August. Both cited concerns about the rise of misinformation and abusive content, a common criticism that has picked up steam since Musk took over ownership of the platform in October of 2022.

Established in 1975, the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques is responsible for selecting which films will receive the highest honors in France. It’s often thought of as the French equivalent of the Oscar.

The 50th César Awards will place on Feb. 28 at the Olympia in Paris.