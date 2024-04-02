Kiernan Shipka Pays Tribute to Late ‘Sabrina’ Costar Chance Perdomo: ‘One of a Kind Soul’

“His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people,” the actress writes 

sabrina-kiernan-shipka-chance-perdomo-netflix
Kiernan Shipka and Chance Perdomo in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." (Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Kiernan Shipka has paid tribute to her late “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” costar Chance Perdomo, calling him a “one of a kind soul.”

“Oh man this hurts,” Shipka wrote in a Tuesday Instagram post with photos and videos of the pair together. “He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected and caring force you could possibly imagine…”

Shipka continued by noting that the “Gen V” star was “as playful as he was kind” and “as loving as he was hilarious.”

“He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer, which he often did Thanks Chance),” she wrote.

Perdomo and Shipka starred opposite one another on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” with Perdomo playing Sabrina’s cousin and powerful warlock, Ambrose Spellman.

chance-perdomo
“His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it,” Shipka concluded. “I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Shipka is among the handful of actors and creators who have shared messages of mourning since the news of Perdomo’s death on Saturday. The actor, 27, died in a motorcycle accident on Friday, according to his representatives. No other individuals were harmed in the accident.

“Gen V” costar Patrick Schwarzenegger paid his respects to Perdomo on Sunday, writing on X, “This hurts. A lot. What a young, talented actor and a great friend — gone way too soon. Was a pleasure to work with him in ‘Gen V.’ RIP Chance.”

More “Gen V” cast members, including Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Lizze Broadway, shared a joint message honoring their late costar on social media on Monday morning.

“Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs and the authenticity he carried with him always,” they wrote. “Rest in peace dear friend, you will be deeply missed. Love, The ‘Gen V’ Cast.”

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson in "Gen V" Season 1
