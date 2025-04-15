Films From Christian Petzold, Sean Byrne Chosen for Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Section

Eighteen features and 10 short films will be in the lineup of the independent Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, organizers announced at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The section will open with Robin Campillo’s “Enzo” and will also include German director Christian Petzold’s “Mirrors No. 3,” starring Paula Beer; the Ukrainian documentary “Militantropos,” from directors Yelizaveta Smith, Alina Gorlova and Simon Mozgovyi; “Dangerous Animals,” a horror film set at sea from Australian director Sean Byrne (“The Devil’s Candy”); the comedy “Peak Everything” from Canadian director Anne Émond; and the closing-night film, first-time director Eva Victor’s Sundance hit “Sorry, Baby,” which will be released by A24 in June.

The section does not convene a jury to choose the best of its films, but for the second consecutive year it will give out an audience award. Last year’s audience award, the first ever given out by any section at Cannes, went to Canadian director Matthew Rankin’s “Universal Language.”

Directors’ Fortnight, which was originally titled La Quinzaine des Réalisateurs until the fact that réalisateurs is a masculine noun prompted a 2023 change to Quinzaine des Cinéastes, was the section that first brought Werner Herzog, Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, Michael Haneke and George Lucas to Cannes, and that more recently presented Damien Chazelle’s “Whiplash,” Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse,” Sean Baker’s “The Florida Project” and Chloé Zhao’s “Songs My Brothers Taught Us.”

At this year’s opening-night ceremony for the Fortnight, director Todd Haynes will be honored with the Carosse d’Or or Golden Coach, an honorary award whose past recipients include Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Agnès Varda and David Cronenberg.

The Directors’ Fortnight announcement follows last week’s announcement of Cannes’ Official Selection and Monday’s announcement of the International Critics Week lineup. The festival is expected to reveal additions to the Official Selection as early as this week.

The poster for this year’s Fortnight, seen above, was designed by director Harmony Korine.

The Directors’ Fortnight lineup:

Feature films:

“Enzo,” Robin Campillo (opening film)

“The Foxes Round,” Valery Cornoy

“Death Does Not Exist,” Feliz Dufour-Laperriere

“L’Engloutie,” Louise Hemon

“Kokouho,” Lee Sang-il

“Lucky Lu,” Lloyd Lee Choi

“Militantropos,” Yelizaveta Smith, Alina Gorlova & Simon Mozgovyi

“Girl on Edge,” Jinghao Zhou

“Middle Class,” Anthony Cordier

“Mirrors No. 3,” Christian Petzold

“The Girls We Want,” Princia Car

“Dangerous Animals,” Sean Byrne

“Peak Everything,” Anne Émond

“The President’s Cake,” Hasan Hadi

“Indomptables,” Thomas Ngijol

“Brand New Landscape,” Yuiga Danzuka

“Que Ma Volonte Soit Faite,” Julia Kowalski

“Sorry, Baby,” Eva Victor (closing film)

Short/Medium Length Films:

“10K,” Gala Hernandez Lopez

“Loynes,” Dorian Jespers

“Nervous Energy,” Eve Liu

“Bread Will Walk,” Alex Boya

“Blue Heart,” Samuel Suffren

“Death of the Fish,” Eva Lusbaronian

“The Body,” Louris van de Geer

“Before the Sea Forgets,” Ngoc Duy Le

“Karmash,” Aleem Bukhan

“When the Geese Flew,” Arthur Gay