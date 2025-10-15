Christina Aguilera Concert Movie ‘Christmas in Paris’ to Hit Theaters in December

Christina Aguilera has set a limited December theatrical release for her new holiday concert film, “Christine Aguilera: Christmas in Paris.”

A collaboration between Fathom Entertainment, Vertigo Live Productions, Roc Nation and Aguilera, the “dazzling” live concert movie was created in honor of the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s 2000 holiday album, “My Kind of Christmas.” Directed and executive produced by “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” director Sam Wrench, the film is set to play in theaters for two days only in the United States on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21.

Tickets for the film will become available starting on Nov. 7 through Fathom and other, participating movie theaters.

Shot in Paris, “Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris” (a working title) stars its eponymous singer as she performs in front of an intimate crowd of 250 audience members. Shot on-location in a garden terrace above the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris, the film features Aguilera performing a collection of both holiday classics and some of the biggest songs of her career with the Eiffel Tower and the Parisian skyline as her backdrop.

In between her individual performances, the film promises to feature “dreamlike Parisian vignettes” in which Aguilera reflects on love, motherhood and her career. It will also include a cabaret sequence shot inside the Crazy Horse theater in Paris, which will feature Aguilera performing some of her most beloved songs.

Aguilera’s movie is set to premiere amidst an ongoing wave of new concert films, a trend that was kickstarted in 2023 by the releases of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” and “Billie Eilish: Live At The O2.” In the years since then, “Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour,” “Shawn Mendes: For Friends and Family Only,” “Madonna: The Celebration Tour in Rio,” “An Evening with Dua Lipa” and others have all followed suit.

In December, Disney+ is also set to unveil “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show,” a follow-up to its 2023 predecessor featuring performances of songs from Swift’s 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” That concert film’s release on Dec. 12 will be accompanied by the premiere of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era,” a new six-part docuseries that will take viewers behind the scenes of its titular, record-breaking world tour.