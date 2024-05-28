Christine Vachon, Geoffrey Rush Named to Karlovy Vary Film Festival Jury

Producer Christine Vachon and actor Geoffrey Rush are among the jurors who will evaluate films at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, an annual event in the spa town outside Prague in the Czech Republic.

The jury was announced on Tuesday, along with the lineup of the Crystal Globe and Proxima competitions as well as 10 special screenings. Almost half of the nearly three dozen films are debut features by their directors, though the filmmakers in the official selection also include Ukrainian director and activist Oleh Sentsov and British director Mark Cousins, best known for massive documentaries like the 15-hour “The Story of Film: An Odyssey.”

The Crystal Globe jury will include Vachon, an indie icon who has produced more than 100 films, including “Kids,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Carol” and last year’s “Past Lives” and “May December; Rush, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 1996 for “Shine”; Hungarian director Gábor Reisz; Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón; and Czech actress Eliška Křenková.

The Proxima Competition jury will consist of Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani; producer Bianca Balbuena; Morella International Film Festival Founding Director Daniela Michel; Square Eyes sales company founder Wouter Jansen; and Czech filmmaker Adéla Komrzý.

“The 58th KVIFF official selection, closely watched core of the festival’s annual line-up comprising the Crystal Globe and Proxima competitions as well as the Special Screenings program offers a unique epicenter of genres and themes vibrating through the contemporary cinema,” KVIFF artistic director Karel Och said in a statement. “Freshly revisionist take on the esthetical canons of a period film. A balanced, caring but also provocative look on the fate of a woman in the contemporary society in any moment of her life. The immediate influence of political events on the life of an individual human being anywhere in the world. My colleagues and I discovered these themes running through our selection of films. 15 out of 32 films featured in the official selection are debuts and we could not be more excited they are accompanied by the brand new works of renowned filmmakers of the likes of Mark Cousins, Oleh Sentsov, Noaz Deshe, Antonin Peretjatko, Beata Parkanova and Burak Cevik.”

Here is the official selection of the 588 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Additional programs and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Crystal Globe Competition

Ai ni ranbou / Rude to Love

Director: Yukihiro Morigaki

Japan, 2023, 105 min, World premiere

Banzo

Director: Margarida Cardoso

Portugal, France, Netherlands, 2024, 127 min, International premiere

Cì xīn qiè gŭ / Pierce

Director: Nelicia Low

Singapore, Taiwan, Poland, 2024, 109 min, World premiere

Drie dagen vis / Three Days of Fish

Director: Peter Hoogendoorn

Netherlands, Belgium, 2024, 85 min, World premiere

Elskling / Loveable

Director: Lilja Ingolfsdottir

Norway, 2024, 101 min, World premiere

Ema a smrtihlav / The Hungarian Dressmaker

Director: Iveta Grófová

Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2024, 129 min, World premiere

Mord / Our Lovely Pig Slaughter

Director: Adam Martinec

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024, 84 min, World premiere

Panoptikoni / Panopticon

Director: George Sikharulidze

Georgia, France, Italy, Romania, 2024, 95 min, World premiere

Proslava / Celebration

Director: Bruno Anković

Croatia, Qatar, 2024, 86 min, World premiere

A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things

Director: Mark Cousins

United Kingdom, 2024, 88 min, World premiere

Světýlka / Tiny Lights

Director: Beata Parkanová

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024, 74 min, World premiere

Xoftex

Director: Noaz Deshe

Germany, France, 2024, 95 min, World premiere

Proxima Competition

Bezvetrije / Windless

Director: Pavel G. Vesnakov

Bulgaria, Italy, 2024, 93 min, World premiere

Cabo Negro Director: Abdellah Taïa

France, Morocco, 2024, 76 min, World premiere

Clorofilla / Chlorophyll

Director: Ivana Gloria

Italy, 2023, 75 min, International premiere

Fără suflet / The Alienated

Director: Anja Kreis

Germany, Moldova, France, 2024, 95 min, World premiere

Hiçbir şey yerinde değil / Nothing in Its Place

Director: Burak Çevik

Turkey, Germany, South Korea, 2024, 76 min, International premiere

Ju wai ren / Stranger

Director: Zhengfan Yang

USA, China, Netherlands, Norway, France, 2024, 113 min, World premiere

Lapilli

Director: Paula Ďurinová

Slovak Republic, Germany, 2024, 65 min, World premiere

Od marca do mája / March to May

Director: Martin Pavol Repka

Czech Republic, 2024, 85 min, World premiere

Second Chance

Director: Subhadra Mahajan

India, 2024, 104 min, World premiere

Trans Memoria

Director: Victoria Verseau

Sweden, France, 2024, 72 min, World premiere

Tropicana Director: Omer Tobi

Israel, Canada, 2024, 82 min, World premiere

Vino la noche / Night Has Come

Director: Paolo Tizón

Peru, Spain, Mexico, 2024, 96 min, World premiere

Special Screenings

Architektura ČSSR 58–89 / Czechoslovak Architecture 58–89 Director: Jan Zajíček

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024, 126 min, World premiere

In the Land of Brothers

Director: Alireza Ghasemi, Raha Amirfazli

Iran, France, Netherlands, 2024, 95 min, European premiere

Ještě nejsem, kým chci být / I’m Not Everything I Want to Be

Director: Klára Tasovská

Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Austria, 2024, 90 min

Das Lied der Anderen – Eine Suche nach Europa / The Song of Others – A Search for Europe

Director: Vadim Jendreyko

Switzerland, 2024, 136 min, International premiere

Real

Director: Oleh Sentsov

Ukraine, Croatia, 2024, 90 min, World premiere

Ta druhá / The Other One

Director: Marie-Magdalena Kochová

Czech Republic, 2024, 85 min, World premiere

Tatabojs.doc

Director: Marek Najbrt

Czech Republic, 2024, 94 min, World premiere

Vlny / Waves

Director: Jiří Mádl

Czech Republic, 2024, 131 min, World premiere

Voyage au bord de la guerre / Journey to the Brink of War

Director: Antonin Peretjatko

France, 2024, 62 min, International premiere

Zahradníkův rok / The Gardener’s Year

Director: Jiří Havelka

Czech Republic, 2023, 104 min, World premiere