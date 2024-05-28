Christine Vachon, Geoffrey Rush Named to Karlovy Vary Film Festival Jury

Producer Christine Vachon and actor Geoffrey Rush are among the jurors who will evaluate films at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, an annual event in the spa town outside Prague in the Czech Republic.
The jury was announced on Tuesday, along with the lineup of the Crystal Globe and Proxima competitions as well as 10 special screenings. Almost half of the nearly three dozen films are debut features by their directors, though the filmmakers in the official selection also include Ukrainian director and activist Oleh Sentsov and British director Mark Cousins, best known for massive documentaries like the 15-hour “The Story of Film: An Odyssey.”
The Crystal Globe jury will include Vachon, an indie icon who has produced more than 100 films, including “Kids,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Carol” and last year’s “Past Lives” and “May December; Rush, who won the Best Actor Oscar in 1996 for “Shine”; Hungarian director Gábor Reisz; Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón; and Czech actress Eliška Křenková.
The Proxima Competition jury will consist of Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani; producer Bianca Balbuena; Morella International Film Festival Founding Director Daniela Michel; Square Eyes sales company founder Wouter Jansen; and Czech filmmaker Adéla Komrzý.
“The 58th KVIFF official selection, closely watched core of the festival’s annual line-up comprising the Crystal Globe and Proxima competitions as well as the Special Screenings program offers a unique epicenter of genres and themes vibrating through the contemporary cinema,” KVIFF artistic director Karel Och said in a statement. “Freshly revisionist take on the esthetical canons of a period film. A balanced, caring but also provocative look on the fate of a woman in the contemporary society in any moment of her life. The immediate influence of political events on the life of an individual human being anywhere in the world. My colleagues and I discovered these themes running through our selection of films. 15 out of 32 films featured in the official selection are debuts and we could not be more excited they are accompanied by the brand new works of renowned filmmakers of the likes of Mark Cousins, Oleh Sentsov, Noaz Deshe, Antonin Peretjatko, Beata Parkanova and Burak Cevik.”
Here is the official selection of the 588 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Additional programs and honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.
Crystal Globe Competition
Ai ni ranbou / Rude to Love
Director: Yukihiro Morigaki
Japan, 2023, 105 min, World premiere
Banzo
Director: Margarida Cardoso
Portugal, France, Netherlands, 2024, 127 min, International premiere
Cì xīn qiè gŭ / Pierce
Director: Nelicia Low
Singapore, Taiwan, Poland, 2024, 109 min, World premiere
Drie dagen vis / Three Days of Fish
Director: Peter Hoogendoorn
Netherlands, Belgium, 2024, 85 min, World premiere
Elskling / Loveable
Director: Lilja Ingolfsdottir
Norway, 2024, 101 min, World premiere
Ema a smrtihlav / The Hungarian Dressmaker
Director: Iveta Grófová
Slovak Republic, Czech Republic, 2024, 129 min, World premiere
Mord / Our Lovely Pig Slaughter
Director: Adam Martinec
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024, 84 min, World premiere
Panoptikoni / Panopticon
Director: George Sikharulidze
Georgia, France, Italy, Romania, 2024, 95 min, World premiere
Proslava / Celebration
Director: Bruno Anković
Croatia, Qatar, 2024, 86 min, World premiere
A Sudden Glimpse to Deeper Things
Director: Mark Cousins
United Kingdom, 2024, 88 min, World premiere
Světýlka / Tiny Lights
Director: Beata Parkanová
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024, 74 min, World premiere
Xoftex
Director: Noaz Deshe
Germany, France, 2024, 95 min, World premiere
Proxima Competition
Bezvetrije / Windless
Director: Pavel G. Vesnakov
Bulgaria, Italy, 2024, 93 min, World premiere
Cabo Negro Director: Abdellah Taïa
France, Morocco, 2024, 76 min, World premiere
Clorofilla / Chlorophyll
Director: Ivana Gloria
Italy, 2023, 75 min, International premiere
Fără suflet / The Alienated
Director: Anja Kreis
Germany, Moldova, France, 2024, 95 min, World premiere
Hiçbir şey yerinde değil / Nothing in Its Place
Director: Burak Çevik
Turkey, Germany, South Korea, 2024, 76 min, International premiere
Ju wai ren / Stranger
Director: Zhengfan Yang
USA, China, Netherlands, Norway, France, 2024, 113 min, World premiere
Lapilli
Director: Paula Ďurinová
Slovak Republic, Germany, 2024, 65 min, World premiere
Od marca do mája / March to May
Director: Martin Pavol Repka
Czech Republic, 2024, 85 min, World premiere
Second Chance
Director: Subhadra Mahajan
India, 2024, 104 min, World premiere
Trans Memoria
Director: Victoria Verseau
Sweden, France, 2024, 72 min, World premiere
Tropicana Director: Omer Tobi
Israel, Canada, 2024, 82 min, World premiere
Vino la noche / Night Has Come
Director: Paolo Tizón
Peru, Spain, Mexico, 2024, 96 min, World premiere
Special Screenings
Architektura ČSSR 58–89 / Czechoslovak Architecture 58–89 Director: Jan Zajíček
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, 2024, 126 min, World premiere
In the Land of Brothers
Director: Alireza Ghasemi, Raha Amirfazli
Iran, France, Netherlands, 2024, 95 min, European premiere
Ještě nejsem, kým chci být / I’m Not Everything I Want to Be
Director: Klára Tasovská
Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Austria, 2024, 90 min
Das Lied der Anderen – Eine Suche nach Europa / The Song of Others – A Search for Europe
Director: Vadim Jendreyko
Switzerland, 2024, 136 min, International premiere
Real
Director: Oleh Sentsov
Ukraine, Croatia, 2024, 90 min, World premiere
Ta druhá / The Other One
Director: Marie-Magdalena Kochová
Czech Republic, 2024, 85 min, World premiere
Tatabojs.doc
Director: Marek Najbrt
Czech Republic, 2024, 94 min, World premiere
Vlny / Waves
Director: Jiří Mádl
Czech Republic, 2024, 131 min, World premiere
Voyage au bord de la guerre / Journey to the Brink of War
Director: Antonin Peretjatko
France, 2024, 62 min, International premiere
Zahradníkův rok / The Gardener’s Year
Director: Jiří Havelka
Czech Republic, 2023, 104 min, World premiere
Leave a Reply