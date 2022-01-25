“Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” have been nominated for the 58th annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2021, the Cinema Audio Society announced on Tuesday.

Nominees for animated features were “Encanto,” “Luca,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Sing 2,” while the documentary nominees were “Becoming Cousteau,” “Summer of Soul,” “The Velvet Underground,” “Tina” and “Val.”

In the television categories, “WandaVision” led with two nominations, while “The Underground Railroad,” “Squid Game,” “Succession,” “Cobra Kai,” “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Bo Burnham: Inside” and “The Beatles Get Back” were among the other nominees.

The CAS also nominated 10 production or postproduction projects.

Prior to 2021, the Oscars had separate categories for sound editing and sound mixing, and the CAS nominations were a fairly accurate indicator of Oscar success in the latter category. Last year, when the Academy combined the two categories into a single Best Sound award, all of the nominations had been nominated by the CAS, and also by the Motion Picture Sound Editors, which announced their nominations this year on Monday.

The CAS Awards are scheduled to return as a live event on Saturday, March 19 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel. Also at that ceremony, Ridley Scott will receive the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award and re-recording sound mixer Paul Massey will receive the CAS Career Achievement Award.

Here is the list of nominated films. The full list of nominated mixers in each category is available at the CAS website.

Motion Picture – Live Action

“Dune”

“No Time To Die”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Motion Picture – Animated

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Motion Picture – Documentary

“Becoming Cousteau”

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”

“The Velvet Underground”

“Tina”

“Val”

Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series

“Hawkeye”: Ep. 3 “Echoes”

“Mare of Easttown”: Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be the Storm”

“The Underground Railroad”: Chapter 10: “Mabel”

“WandaVision”: Ep. 8 “Previously On”

“WandaVision”: Ep. 9 “The Series Finale”

Television Series – 1 Hour

“Squid Game”: S1 Ep. 7 “VIPS”

“Succession”: S3 Ep. 1 “Secession”

“The Morning Show”: S2 Ep. 1 “My Least Favorite Year”

“The White Lotus”: S1 Ep. 5 “The Lotus Eaters”

“Yellowstone”: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Money”

Television Series – ½ Hour

“Cobra Kai”: S3 Ep. 10 “December 19”

“Only Murders in the Building”: S1 Ep. 3 “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?”

“Ted Lasso”: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”

“The Book of Boba Fett:: S1 Ep. 1 Chapter 1 “Stranger in a Strange Land”

“What We Do In The Shadows”: S3 Ep. 4 “The Casino”

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”: S3 Ep. 9 “Man on Fire”

“McCartney 3,2,1” – Ep. 1

“The Beatles Get Back”: Part 3

Outstanding Product – Production

Schoeps: CMC 1 SO

Shure Incorporated: Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

Cedar Audio: Retouch 8

Lectrosonics: DBSM transmitter

PSC (Professional Sound Corp): PowerStar Smart Traveler

Outstanding Product – Post Production

Dolby Laboratories: Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

Todd-AO: Absentia DX V3

Cargo Cult:Cargo Cult: Matchbox v1.3.0

Liquid Sonics: Cinematic rooms

Acon Digital: Extract Dialogue