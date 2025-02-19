Claire Danes and ‘My So-Called Life’ Creator to Reunite for New HBO Drama Series

Claire Danes is set to reunite with “My So-Called Life” creator Winnie Holzman for a new drama series in the works at HBO, TheWrap has learned.

The new series, titled “The Applebaum Curse,” is billed as an ongoing one-hour drama series about a dysfunctional family with Danes as the lead role, per the official logline. The show is still in early development at the network, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Danes is attached to star in and executive produce the series, while Holzman would serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer for “The Applebaum Curse.”

The new series would reunite Danes and Holzman three decades after they worked together on “My So-Called Life,” which ran for just one year from 1994-95 on ABC. In the show, Danes starred as Angela Chase, a teen from a fictional Pittsburgh suburb grappling with social issues that made for a tumultuous adolescence.

Despite only running for one season, “My So-Called Life” helped launch Danes’ career, with her starring in “Romeo + Juliet,” the 1998 film adaptation of “Les Misérables” and “It’s All About Love” in the coming years. The “Homeland” actress recently starred in Max’s “Full Circle” and as well Hulu’s TV adaptation of “Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

Holzman, who prior to “My So-Called Life” had writing credits on “The Wonder Years” and “Thirtysomething,” went on to write for “‘Til There Was You” and served as a writer and executive producer for “Once and Again,” “Huge” and “Roadies.” Most recently, Holzman served as an executive producer on Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked,” for which she also has a writing credit after writing the book for the original Broadway musical alongside Stephen Schwartz.

