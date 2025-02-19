Conan O’Brien’s Oscars Host Prep Includes ‘Invaluable’ Advice From Billy Crystal, Jimmy Kimmel

As Conan O’Brien prepares to host the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, the actor and comedian revealed that he’s connected with previous hosts Billy Crystal and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as the event’s executive producer Molly McNearney.

“I have a nice text exchange with Billy Crystal, who’s obviously the all-time great,” the comedian told People on Wednesday. “And last week I had dinner with Molly and Jimmy. They were terrific [and] have so much great advice… It’s like people that have driven the racetrack many times and they’re telling me, ‘When you get into the third turn, there’s a huge pothole, so veer to the left.’ It’s invaluable stuff.”

Despite previously emceeing the Emmys and White House Correspondents Dinner, O’Brien emphasized that there’s “no such thing as getting to a point professionally where there are no nerves if you’re working in comedy.”

“I am very aware that it’s an iconic show and can be tricky,” he added. “I like to meet a challenge.”

O’Brien also teased that he’s open to doing anything that could get him a laugh, admitting, “If I think something could be funny, I will do it to my own detriment.”

In addition to seeking counsel from former hosts, O’Brien said he’s treating hosting the Oscars like running a marathon, with “meaningless stretching” and “crossing my legs and pulling my thighs in to get the quad stretch.” He’ll also have a supply of Coke Zero, protein bars and hair product to maintain “that iconic swoop.”

“If I walk out there with floppy bangs, I think you’re going to see the stock market crash,” he joked.

Ultimately, the host hopes that this year’s festivities will be an opportunity to “lift people up” and celebrate “an entire industry and people from every walk of life who give their blood, sweat and tears for show business.”

O’Brien is best known for hosting “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show With Conan O’Brien,” as well as “Conan” on TNT. He currently hosts the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and recently starred in the travel show “Conan O’Brien Must Go.”

Before that, he wrote for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons”; O’Brien has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and has been nominated 31 times.

The 2025 Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theater at Ovation in Los Angeles. Ahead of the ceremony, the official live red carpet show will start at 6:30 p.m. ET.