Dorothy and the Scarecrow oil up the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz." (Photo by MGM Studios/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Dorothy and the Scarecrow oil up the Tin Man in "The Wizard of Oz." (Photo by MGM Studios/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Why TCM and Classic Films Matter in the Age of Streaming | Charts

by | July 13, 2023 @ 1:57 PM

Amid cutbacks at the channel favored by cinephiles, demand data shows familiar fare like “The Wizard of Oz” remains high as viewers seek out comfort

The influence of classic movies on modern culture is immense, and there remains a high demand for these timeless works, which is why many in the industry viewed Warner Bros. Discovery’s move to lay off key executives and otherwise reduce staffing at Turner Classic Movies with such alarm. 

Parrot Analytics’ demand data — which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement — allowed us to compile a list of the top 10 most sought-after movies released before 1970, which form a substantial part of TCM’s catalog.

Become a member to read more.
Parrot Analytics Logo

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the writers' picket lines outside Netflix headquarters in May, and are now set to join in an actors strike of their own

Actors vs. Studios: What the 2 Sides Say Were the Sticking Points That Led to the Strike
Jonah Hill Sara Brady emotional abuse

Warning! This Article Will Trigger Jonah Hill | Commentary
Outstanding Limited Series award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' winner Ryan Murphy poses in the press room (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

Did Ryan Murphy Earn His Keep at Netflix? | Chart
mission-impossible-dead-reckoning

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Opens Box Office Run With $7 Million From Previews
SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the writers' picket lines outside Netflix headquarters in May, and are now set to join in an actors strike of their own

Two Strikes and You’re Out – Writers Await Actors’ Arrival on the Picket Lines
Kaitlan-Collins

‘The Source With Kaitlan Collins’ Debuts as CNN’s 2nd Most-Watched Monday Primetime Show
Gameplay of "BattleBit Remastered" (Steam screenshot)

Even Amid Steam Summer Sale – ‘BattleBit Remastered’ Crushes PC Game Competition | Chart
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1" (Paramount)

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Is Expected to Blow Up the Box Office – That’s the Good News