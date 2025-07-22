‘Clayface’: Naomi Ackie Being Eyed to Star Opposite Tom Rhys Harries

Naomi Ackie is currently in early talks and is being eyed to star opposite Tom Rhys Harries in DC Studios’ “Clayface,” TheWrap has learned.

“Clayface” centers on Matt Hagen (Rhys Harries), a rising actor whose life is upended after a brutal attack leaves him disfigured. Ackie would play Dr. Caitlin Bates, an original character and biotech CEO who serves as Hagen’s love interest.

James Watkins, who directed last year’s remake of the Danish thriller “Speak No Evil” for Universal, is set to direct. Screenwriter Hossein Amini, best known for scripting 2011’s “Drive,” wrote the most recent draft of “Clayface.” Mike Flanagan wrote the previous draft of the script.

The film will be produced by Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris, with production commencing this fall.

Known as one of Batman’s most unique villains in his rogues gallery, Clayface was originally introduced in the vintage DC Comics as Basil Karlo, a horror movie actor who went mad. He later gained the ability to shape-shift and transform his body into any form by turning himself into living clay.

Ackie starred as pop icon Whitney Houston in the 2022 biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and most recently starred opposite Channing Tatum in “Blink Twice.” Ackie can currently be seen in “Sorry, Baby,” from A24 that is playing in theaters. She is repped by CAA, Range and Peikoff Mahan.

DC Studios will release “Clayface” on Sept. 11, 2026.

