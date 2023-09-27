CNN Max Launches Live Programming That Looks a Lot Like Linear TV Schedule

The open beta for CNN Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s 24/7 streaming news offering, officially launched to Max subscribers on Wednesday, and largely mirrors the company’s linear TV lineup.

CNN Max features live programming from CNN US and CNN International, including:

Monday-Friday (ET)

5:00AM-6:00AM Early Start with Kasie Hunt

6:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly

8:00AM-10:00AM CNN Newsroom with Amara Walker, Fredricka Whitfield and Jim Acosta

10:00AM-11:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rahel Solomon

11:00AM-12:00PM State of the Race with Kasie Hunt

12:00PM-1:00PM One World with Zain Asher & Bianna Golodryga

1:00PM-2:00PM Amanpour

2:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Sciutto

3:00PM-4:00PM Quest Means Business

4:00PM-6:00PM The Lead with Jake Tapper

6:00PM-7:00PM The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer

7:00PM-8:00PM Erin Burnett OutFront

8:00PM-9:00PM Anderson Cooper 360

9:00PM-10:00PM The Source with Kaitlan Collins

10:00PM-11:00PM CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip (Launching Fall 2023)

11:00PM-12:00AM Laura Coates Live (Launching Fall 2023)

12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause

1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with John Vause and Michael Holmes

2:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church and Kim Brunhuber

3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom

4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo



Saturday (ET)

6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming

7:00AM-8:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker

8:00AM-9:00AM First of All with Victor Blackwell (Launching Fall 2023)

9:00AM-10:00AM Smerconish

10:00AM-11:00AM The Chris Wallace Show (Launching Fall 2023)

11:00AM-12:00PM Christiane Amanpour (Launching Fall 2023)

12:00PM-1:00PM CNN Original Programming

1:00PM-3:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

3:00PM-4:00PM CNN Original Programming

4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming

6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming

12:00AM-3:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes

3:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak

4:00AM-6:00AM CNN Newsroom with Kim Brunhuber



Sunday (ET)

6:00AM-7:00AM CNN Original Programming

7:00AM-9:00AM CNN This Morning with Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker

9:00AM-10:00AM State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash

10:00AM-11:00AM Fareed Zakaria GPS

11:00AM-12:00PM Inside Politics with Manu Raju

12:00PM-2:00PM CNN Original Programming

2:00PM-4:00PM CNN Newsroom with Fredricka Whitfield

4:00PM-5:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

5:00PM-6:00PM CNN Original Programming

6:00PM-7:00PM CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta

7:00PM-12:00AM CNN Original Programming

12:00AM-1:00AM CNN Newsroom with Michael Holmes

1:00AM-2:00AM CNN Newsroom with Laila Harrak

2:00AM-4:00AM CNN Newsroom with Rosemary Church

4:00AM-5:00AM CNN Newsroom with Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo

Subscribers also have expanded access to CNN Originals and additional news content within CNN Max, which includes over 900 episodes of current and legacy programming such as “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” and “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” alongside Seasons 1 through 12 of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” Seasons 1 and 2 of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and CNN Films’ “Navalny,” which was honored with an Oscar for Documentary Feature Film earlier this year.

The CNN Max launch comes as the linear network’s ratings have taken a massive hit over the last several months as cable providers have been bleeding subscribers due to cord-cutting. In July, overall linear viewership fell below 50% for the first time ever, according to Nielsen.

That month, CNN averaged 86,000 viewers between the ages of 25 and 54, the lowest viewership in 23 years. According to CNN, the network had a total of 474,000total day viewers and 607,000 primetime viewers for the third quarter of 2023, up from 467,000 and 590,000, respectively, in the previous quarter.

In August, former New York Times CEO Mark Thompson was tapped as CNN’s new chief executive following the ouster of Chris Licht. Thompson is tasked with reinventing CNN for the digital age.

The open beta also comes as Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to bolster the offerings of its Max streaming service in an effort to grow its subscriber base and reach profitability in the U.S. by the end of the year. In its latest quarter, WBD shed 1.8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers for a total of 95.8 million globally and reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $3 million, a $555 million year-over-year improvement.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, which are up 15% year to date, have climbed 2.7% during Wednesday’s trading session.