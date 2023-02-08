Emmy winner Colman Domingo will star in Netflix’s upcoming limited conspiracy thriller “The Madness,” which has just received a series order under Chernin Entertainment’s (The North Road Company) first-look deal at the streamer.

In the eight-episode drama, media pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) must fight for his innocence and livelihood after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. As the walls close in, Muncie strives to reconnect with his estranged family — and his lost ideals — in order to survive.

The project hails from co-showrunners VJ Boyd and Stephen Belber, who also serves as creator. The duo will also executive produce alongside Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kaitlin Dahill. As previously reported, Clément Virgo (“Greenleaf”) will direct and executive produce the first two and concluding two episodes. Quyen Tran (“Maid”) and Jessica Lowrey (“Perry Mason”) will each direct two middle episodes.

Topping, who is president of Chernin Entertainment, said in a statement: “Stephen Belber and VJ Boyd thrive in creating suspense driven emotional stories that connect with broad audiences. We look forward to seeing them bring this timely conspiracy thriller to life and to continue our partnership with Netflix.”

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix U.S. and Canada, added, “‘The Madness’ is a fresh take on the conspiracy thriller — turning the genre on its head with its multi-layered characters, propulsive action and swift pace. We are proud to have such a powerhouse team assembled to bring this dynamic story to life for Netflix viewers around the world, and to continue producing great entertainment with team Chernin.”

Domingo is an Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated actor, playwright and director. Most recently, he co-wrote, produced and starred in the Academy Award shortlisted animated short film “New Moon.” Last year, he received an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for his searing portrayal of Ali, the sponsor to Zendaya’s Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria.” The actor just wrapped production for Higher Ground’s “Rustin,” in which he will play the influential civil rights and gay rights activist Bayard Rustin. Domingo has also completed production on Warner Bros.’ “The Color Purple,” where he will portray Mister, opposite Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Taylor, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins and H.E.R.

Belber is the writer-director behind the upcoming “What We Do Next,” a crime drama starring Corey Stoll, Karen Pittman and Michelle Veintimilla that is due in theaters March 3. His previous films include “Match,” starring Patrick Stewart; “Management,” with Jennifer Aniston and Woody Harrelson; “O.G.,” starring Jeffery Wright; “The Laramie Project” for HBO Films (for which he was Emmy nominated); and “Tape,” directed by Richard Linklater and starring Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Belber is also a Broadway-produced playwright whose work has been displayed in over 25 countries.

Boyd has written and produced for FX’s “Justified,” CBS’ “S.W.A.T.” and the upcoming “Justified” spinoff, “City Primeval.” He is also the author of the noir graphic novel, “Night Moves,” from IDW.

Chernin Entertainment and Netflix entered into a nonexclusive, first-look deal back in 2020, under which the production company made the acclaimed “Fear Street” trilogy.