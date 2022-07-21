Comedians Are Finally Taking on Streamers – and Their Copyright Claims Are No Joke

by | July 21, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

”If these allegations are true, then this would be like the Napster of comedy,“ one entertainment lawyer tells TheWrap

A mob is forming at the gates of the music-streaming industry — an angry, threatening, albeit quite funny, mob.

Comedians and streaming companies are on the brink of a legal war over copyright payments akin to what the music industry went through over the past two decades. And the opening shots have been fired: Multiple lawsuits against Sirius XM-owned Pandora this year have the potential to significantly upgrade the value of comedy, podcasts and other spoken-word recordings for generations to come, legal experts told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Josh Dickey

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

In a Post-COVID World, Does San Diego Comic-Con Still Matter to Hollywood?
Fox MLB All Star Game TV Ratings

MLB All-Star Game on Fox Hits a Ratings Home Run Tuesday
Nope

Can ‘Nope’ Lift a Box Office Heading for a Dry Period?

‘Prehistoric Planet’ Roars Back Onto Most In-Demand New Shows List 2 Months After Finale | Chart
thor-love-and-thunder-chris-hemsworth

How ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Demand Stacks Up Versus Other Superhero Movies This Year | Charts
Netflix content budget stock

Netflix’s Mixed Earnings Give Hollywood a (Short) Chance to Exhale | Analysis
Netflix Earnings

Netflix Q2 Earnings Show 970,000 Subscribers Dumped Service
Disney+ Star Wars Mandalorian Obi-Wan Boba Fett viewership

Which Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Is the Most Popular? | Charts

Hollywood CEO Mid-Year Report Card: Winners, Losers and Colossal Paychecks

Netflix’s Subscriber Exodus Has Hollywood on Edge Ahead of Earnings

Why High Demand for ‘The Black Phone’ Bodes Very Well for ‘Nope’ | Charts