‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Lives: Ketchup Entertainment to Release Shelved WB Film

“Coyote vs. Acme” will see the light of day. Ketchup Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to the live-action/CG hybrid film from Warner Bros., the company announced on Monday. Terms of the deal were not officially disclosed, but an insider pegged the deal at around $50 million.

Directed by Dave Green, the film centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner. Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor and Tone Bell star.

The acquisition comes as a sigh of relief to Green and the filmmakers, but also the creative community at large who responded with shock and anger at Warner Bros.’ initial decision to shelve the movie.

TheWrap exclusively reported last February that after seeking $75 million to $80 million from buyers like Netflix, Amazon and Paramount to no takers, Warner Bros. was looking to permanently shelve the movie and make $35 million to $40 million from a tax writeoff for not releasing it instead.

Just last month, Forte was asked about “Coyote vs. Acme” in an interview and said WB’s decision made his “blood boil.”

“My thoughts were that it’s f–king bulls–t. It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than it got,” he said. “Thank you for asking me about it because I like talking about the movie because I don’t want people to forget what [Warner Bros. Discovery] did to this. I appreciate them letting us make it, but don’t let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it. I would understand if the thing sucked, but it’s really good. Maybe somehow we get to see it at some point. I hope people do. I was really proud of it.”

Now they will. Ketchup Entertainment recently released another Looney Tunes movie, “The Day the Earth Blew Up,” so it makes a fine home for “Coyote vs. Acme.”

“We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide,” Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West said in a statement. “‘Coyote vs. Acme’ is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”