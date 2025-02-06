Will Forte Calls ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Cancellation ‘F–king Bulls–t’

One of the stars of “Coyote vs. Acme,” director Dave Green’s live-action/animation hybrid that starred Looney Tunes characters and was unceremoniously shelved by Warner Bros. brass, is speaking out.

Will Forte, in a discussion with MovieWeb, was asked about his thoughts on the situation. “My thoughts were that it’s f–king bulls–t. It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better than it got,” he told the outlet. “I can’t tell you possibly why the decision was made to not release it. But it makes my blood boil.”

Forte continued: “Thank you for asking me about it because I like talking about the movie because I don’t want people to forget what [Warner Bros. Discovery] did to this. I appreciate them letting us make it, but don’t let us make this thing that we fall in love with and then not show it. I would understand if the thing sucked, but it’s really good. Maybe somehow we get to see it at some point. I hope people do. I was really proud of it.”

John Cena and Lana Condor starred alongside Forte in “Coyote vs. Acme,” which, like “Batgirl” and “Scoob: Holiday Haunt,” was canceled for the tax write down, a decision favored by WBD CEO David Zaslav, who, it’s worth repeating, never saw the movie before making the call to shelve it. The film was written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Samy Burch.

Forte had previously posted about “Coyote vs. Acme” on social media, saying that when he heard the movie was getting deleted, he assumed it was awful. “But then I saw it. And it’s incredible,” he wrote on X last year. “Super funny throughout, visually stunning, sweet, sincere and emotionally resonant in a very earned way. As the credits rolled, I just sat there thinking how lucky I was to be a part of something so special. That quickly turned to confusion and frustration.”