Craig Mazin’s Word Games Promotes Jacqueline Lesko to President of Production

Word Games Entertainment, the production company founded by “Chernobyl” and “The Last of Us” showrunner Craig Mazin, announced on Monday that it has promoted Jacqueline Lesko as its president of production.

“Jacqueline has been an integral part of our company’s growth and success for a decade now, and the proof of her value is right there on the screen for everyone to see. I couldn’t ask for a better partner as we continue our journey with my own projects as well as shows we’re developing with other artists,” said Mazin said.

Lesko worked with Mazin as co-producer of “Chernobyl” and co-executive producer of the first season of “The Last of Us,” which she will continue to do for the show’s second season on HBO. Based on the hit Playstation video game, the season finale of “The Last of Us” drew 8.2 million viewers on HBO while airing directly against the Academy Awards.

“Chernobyl” received critical acclaim upon airing in 2019 and won 10 Emmys, including Best Limited Series.

Prior to joining Word Games, Lesko produced the short film “George Lucas in Love” and the documentary “Spinning Plates.” She will oversee production on “The Last of Us” Season 2 and other projects being developed as part of HBO’s production deal with Mazin and Word Games.