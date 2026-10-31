The 9 Best Halloween Movies on Hulu Right Now

(Credit: 20th Century) “The Fly” David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” is one of the best films on Hulu, full stop. The 1986 creature feature is a masterpiece of the body horror subgenre, marking some of the best work of Cronenberg, Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis’ respective careers. Just as heartbreaking as it is disgusting, the film remains a disgusting and emotional watch to this day. If you’re already a fan of “The Fly” and looking for more body horror to stream, be sure to check out Emilie Blichfeldt’s “The Ugly Stepsister,” also streaming on Hulu. This film, nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 2026 Academy Awards, is both gorgeous and gruesome with some jaw-dropping gross-out effects. It’s a disgusting delight.

(Credit: A24) “Hereditary” Ari Aster’s “Hereditary” became an almost immediate horror classic, one of the most influential films of the genre this century. Aster knows how to make you fear dark corners of cluttered rooms and things that go bump in the night, imbuing every frame of the film with utter dread. It’s a masterfully directed film with a performance from Toni Collette that, yes, should’ve been nominated for an Oscar.

(Credit: IFC Films/Shudder) “In a Violent Nature” Chris Nash’s original slasher “In a Violent Nature” may seem boring to some. The film takes a deliberate approach to the horror subgenre, placing the audience with the resurrected killer known as Johnny as he lumbers from one murder to the next. But what the film lacks in outright action (and there are still some pretty gruesome kills to go around), it makes up for in its haunting atmosphere and precise sound design. If anything, I wish it was even slower — I want to live in every step of this journey. Read Next

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(Credit: 20th Century Fox) “Jennifer’s Body” Karyn Kusama’s “Jennifer’s Body” is a cult classic that has grown over time into a defining entry into the 21st century horror canon. Written by Diablo Cody fresh off her “Juno” Oscar win, the film follows Amanda Seyfried (seen her around lately?) as Anita “Needy” Lesnicki, a bookish high schooler, and her best friend Jennifer (Megan Fox), a male-hunting succubus. The film’s delightful tone and feminist framing have made it an enduring horror hit, one that’s worth a revisit for any Halloween happenings.

(Credit: Focus Features) “Nosferatu” Every once in a while, a filmmaker comes along who essentially becomes a horror subgenre unto themselves. That’s certainly the case with Robert Eggers, a filmmaker known for his gorgeous, intricate stories rooted in different historical periods. It’s hard to pick a favorite from Eggers, but “Nosferatu” is spectacular. In this adaptation of Henrik Galeen’s “Nosferatu” (and, by proxy, Bram Stoker’s “Dracula”), Eggers and his team pull out all the stops to make an epic, haunting fantasy with immaculate craft from top to bottom. It’s a feat of filmmaking, and damn scary to boot. “Werwulf” can’t get here soon enough.

(Credit: Neon) “Presence” Steven Soderbergh had his own double feature in 2025, releasing both “Presence” and “Black Bag” (both written by David Koepp) mere months apart. The former film is a unique take on the haunted house genre, placing the audience in the perspective of the ghost and shooting the film entirely from a specter’s POV. This cinematic trick makes the film worth watching on its own, with truly exceptional cinematography from DP Peter Andrews. Just as important, however, is the emotional wallop Soderbergh and Koepp pack into this horror narrative. “Presence” may not be the scariest movie on this list, but it’s excellent all the same. Read Next

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(Credit: Dimension) “Scream” (1996) It’s hard to pick a best movie on this list, but might it be “Scream”? Wes Craven’s slasher flick, written by Kevin Williamson, is endlessly smart and inventive, sending up the horror subgenre while simultaneously being one of its finest entries. The humor and the scares never get in each other’s way, coalescing in a perfect engine of intelligent and enjoyable moviemaking.

(Credit: Summit Entertainment) “Sinister” Scott Derrickson’s “Sinister” feels haunted. The movie, penned by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, stars Ethan Hawke as an author who moves into a house where a family was hanged, hoping to find inspiration for his next hit. As Hawke’s character dives deeper into his investigation, he comes across a series of snuff films, shown in a series of truly terrifying sequences. Though the film has a few narrative shortcomings, it deserves a spot on the list of this century’s scariest movies.