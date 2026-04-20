A24 to Release Alex Garland’s ‘Elden Ring’ Movie in 2028 — Here’s the Full Cast

A24 has set the release of Alex Garland’s upcoming adaptation of the hit video game “Elden Ring” for March 3, 2028.

The film will also receive Imax support as A24 delves further into the mainstream box office, having found success this past winter with Timothee Chalamet’s “Marty Supreme,” which set a studio record with $180 million grossed worldwide. Based on FromSoftware’s wildly acclaimed 2022 dark fantasy game, “Elden Ring” is likely to shatter that record as it draws on its source material’s immense fanbase.

In addition to the release date, A24 announced the film’s full cast that will join the previously announced trio of Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw and Cailee Spaeny. The newcomers include Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Emma Laird, Jefferson Hall and Peter Serafinowicz.

Developed by game director Hidetaka Miyazaki with worldbuilding by George R.R. Martin, who is a producer on the film, “Elden Ring” is set in a fantasy world called The Lands Between, which has fallen into chaos after the titular Elden Ring, which brought order, was destroyed. The player plays a member of a group of exiles called The Tarnished, who must defeat a horde of nigh unbeatable foes to restore the Elden Ring.

The film project originated directly from Garland, who is a fan of the games and pitched a film adaptation to FromSoftware and “Elden Ring” publisher BandaiNamco. Garland’s last film, “Warfare,” also stands among A24’s top grossing films, ranking third in company history with $127 million worldwide.

“Elden Ring” will kick off a March 2028 slated that is already loaded with films like the original Pixar film “Ono Ghost Market,” Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” and “Fast Forever,” the final installment of the “Fast & Furious” series. Burke is represented by B-Side, Entertainment 360, WME and Public Eye.

Liu is represented by Anonymous Content, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA and Schreck Mizuno is represented by WME, The Way, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher. Rose is represented by Anonymous Content, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Pryce is represented by Julian Belfrage Associates and Anonymous Content. Cruz is represented by Gersh and Landsburg Management. Offerman is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein. Hodgkinson is represented by Independent Talent Group.

Hall is represented by Alchemy Entertainment, Denton-Brierley, Paradigm & Jackoway Tyerman. Laird is represented by United Agents, Anonymous Content, CAA, Yorn,Levine,Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich. Goodell & Gellman, and Pippa Beng. Serafinowicz is represented by Curtis Brown, UTA, and 3 Arts.