Adam Driver and Steven Soderbergh were so passionate about their proposed “Star Wars” movie centered on Ben Solo that, according to the actor, they were willing to work on it for free.

The two-time Oscar nominee opened up about the scrapped project during an appearance on Sunday on Sam Fragoso’s “Talk Easy” podcast while promoting his latest film, James Gray’s “Paper Tiger.” During the conversation, Fragoso asked him about projects that came close to happening but ultimately fell apart, Driver immediately pointed to the planned Ben Solo film as one that left him particularly disappointed.

“We were going to do a Ben Solo movie, and that didn’t happen, and we worked on it for a long time,” Driver said.

The actor also revealed that Soderbergh, who was attached to direct the film, worked on the project without any compensation because of the confidence they had received from Lucasfilm leadership.

“Soderbergh did that for nothing because we were given a lot of confidence,” Driver said. “Kathy’s [Kathleen Kennedy] was like, ‘We have a 100% approval rate.’ We worked on it, and no one was paying us to work on it. The only reason why we’re working on it is because we f—ing loved the idea, how we wanted to do it. And I loved that character, and that was it.”

Driver said their enthusiasm for the story was the project’s guiding principle, with financial considerations coming later as they tried to figure out how to make the film on a smaller budget.

“That was our guiding principle. All the money stuff came later, and we were trying to figure out how to make it cheap so they can let us do what we wanted to do,” he said. “So that was a bummer.”

The project, titled “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” was first publicly revealed by Driver in October 2025. At the time, the actor told the Associated Press that he had been interested in returning to “Star Wars” since 2021 and that Kennedy had reached out about the possibility of another film. Driver said he was open to returning as long as he had a great director and story.

The actor then brought the idea to Soderbergh, who worked with Jules Asner (who used the pseudonym Rebecca Blunt) on a story outline. The team pitched the concept to Kennedy, Lucasfilm Vice President Carrie Beck and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, who were receptive to the idea. Scott Z. Burns was then brought on to write the screenplay, which Driver described as “one of the coolest f—ing scripts I had ever been a part of.”

However, Disney executives Bob Iger and Alan Bergman ultimately rejected the project after it was presented to them.

The actor has been increasingly candid about his disappointment over the decision. In a Nov. 4 appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Driver said the project was officially dead and that he and Soderbergh had worked on it “really and earnestly for two years,” developing the script with Burns and Asner.

“It’s over,” Driver he told Eisen. “No more ‘Star Wars.’ We tried.”

In a subsequent interview with the Associated Press, published on Nov. 12, Driver went further in expressing his frustration with Disney’s decision, calling the cancellation “criminal” and questioning why the studio wasn’t more enthusiastic about having Soderbergh direct a “Star Wars” movie.

“For me it was: Steven Soderbergh wants to make a ‘Star Wars’ film,” Driver said. “What are we debating?”

When Fragoso asked whether he ever received a good explanation for why the film didn’t move forward, Driver said he wouldn’t speculate about anyone else’s intentions but shared the reasoning he was given.

“The reason that we got was because Ben Solo was dead,” Driver said.

The next “Star Wars” film to release in theaters will be “Star Wars: Starfighter,” starring Ryan Gosling. It opens in theaters on May 28, 2027.





