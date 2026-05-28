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First Trailer for Fully AI-Generated Movie ‘Dreams of Violets,’ Premiering at Tribeca

The 75-minute film chronicles the Iranian protests from January

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

“Dreams of Violets,” a feature-length, fully AI-generated live-action film, will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, and you can see the first footage from the movie in the trailer above.

It marks one of the most significant AI movie debuts as of late, after footage from several AI-generated and AI-assisted films played to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, and Steven Soderbergh’s documentary “The Last Interview” premiered using AI-generated imagery in several sequences.

Directed by Ash Koosha, the 75-minute “Dreams of Violets” chronicles the violent protests in Tehran in January 2026. Per the official synopsis, it “brings protest footage to life with raw immediacy” through the eyes of five strangers. The synopsis continues: “At dawn, as Iranian forces execute wounded protesters, a violent soldier discovers the five hiding in a dead-end alley. Above them, Amir, a child in a wheelchair, watches from a window and decides to act.”

The movie is produced by Fountain 0, which says it’s the first full-length, live-action film generated by AI to be accepted by a major festival.

Casey Affleck and Doug Liman on the set of "Bitcoin: Killing Satoshi" (Credit: Donna Lavie)
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It’s unclear what technology was used to generate the images, but Koosha was inspired by the protests to turn around something quickly. Indeed, the film is complete just six months after the protests took place.

Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal defended the decision to program the film in a statement.

“At this time in history when both artificial intelligence and Iran are central to global conversation, this film offers audiences a rare and intimate perspective into a conflict many have not been able to fully see or understand,” Rosenthal said. “What moved us was not just the technological achievement, but the emotional immediacy and urgency of the story itself.”

“Dreams of Violets” joins a spate of AI-generated or AI-assisted film projects that are sprouting up, including the Doug Liman-directed “Bitcoin” starring Casey Affleck. That $7o million film, as TheWrap exclusively revealed, involves real actors but uses AI to assist in building out the sets, environments, lighting and camera work.

“Dreams of Violets” will premiere at Tribeca on June 10.

AI actress Tilly Norwood (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
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Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam is the Executive Editor of TheWrap. He joined in 2021 as Assistant Managing Editor for Audience after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website where he helped build and manage the site’s content strategy. As Assistant…

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