Alcon Media Group and Parrot Analytics Partner to Power IP Strategy

Alcon Media Group and Parrot Analytics have entered into a strategic partnership to integrate Parrot’s “industry-leading global, cross-platform entertainment analytics and content valuation” into Alcon’s decision-making across film, television, interactive and publishing, according to a Thursday press release.

The collaboration provides “a unified, global view of audience demand and independent valuation to prioritize development, inform go-to-market plans and unlock long-term potential across Alcon’s library,” which includes “Blade Runner 2049,” “The Blind Side” and “The Expanse.” Alcon also controls global franchises “The Matrix” and “Mad Max” (following Alcon’s acquisition of the Village Roadshow Entertainment Group’s film library).

Alcon is looking to broaden its focus “from individual productions to the careful stewardship and monetization of a larger library of existing work.” Together with Parrot Analytics, Alcon “will identify latent demand, assess franchise viability, and determine optimal timing and format by market around existing titles so timeless stories can reach new audiences thoughtfully and effectively.”

“Our founding principle has always been to be creatively led and to support artists with a disciplined, business-first approach,” Alcon Media Group co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove said in a joint statement. “As our library has grown, so has the complexity and opportunity. Partnering with Parrot Analytics gives us a rigorous global view of audience demand and independent, title-level valuation to manage the portfolio with precision and continue delivering high-quality entertainment.”

Under the collaboration, Alcon will use Parrot Analytics’ TV, Movie and Talent Demand products — together with Audience Demographics and Audience Sentiment — and apply Content Valuation and custom engagements to turn insights into action across its multi-vertical operations. They are aiming for “a common decision language that aligns creative investments with evidence from global entertainment analytics data, from development through release and beyond.”

“Global content valuation is the new standard for modern studios, streamers and content makers worldwide to maximize content investment returns. At this scale, you need an operating system for developing, valuing and monetizing IP. Our end-to-end entertainment analytics suite transforms content from every stage into a measurable, comparable and investable asset class – without compromising creative ambition – to maximize capital returns for all stakeholders involved,” Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger added.

The partnership will initially concentrate on two workstreams designed to convert analytics into everyday levers for Alcon’s creative and commercial teams: IP investment strategy, which looks to “quantify demand for Alcon’s slate of films and TV shows, while providing valuations for future library acquisitions;” and talent planning, which will “inform casting, producer and filmmaker teams, with global independent demand at a market specific level.” Together, these workstreams form “a repeatable decision framework that converts independent insight into portfolio-level action across Alcon’s entire content ecosystem.”