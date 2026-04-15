AMC Stubs A-List Just Got More Expensive

Your nearly unlimited movie membership is getting slightly more expensive.

AMC Theatres has announced a $2 increase to its monthly Stubs A-List subscription program, bringing the cost to $29.99 a month. The program, which allows members to see up to four movies a week, including screenings in premium formats like Dolby and IMAX, also includes benefits such as waived ticketing fees, priority lanes for ticketing and in-theater concessions, and free upgrades on fountain drinks and popcorn.

An email sent to AMC Stubs A-List members read, in part: “We should point out, though, that we have not advised you of a price increase in A-List for more than a year, while our costs of operating our theatres are rising. So, the price of your AMC Stubs A-List monthly membership fee will be going up modestly, by $2, changing to $29.99.”

“Even with this necessary price adjustment, A-List continues to offer you exceptional value, often costing only the price of seeing about one to two movies per month, especially when you enjoy premium formats or reserve tickets online. It really is now — and will continue to be — a terrific bargain,” the email continued.

So far, the box office has seen a slew of hits this year, including “Hoppers,” “Project Hail Mary” and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” with upcoming titles including “Michael,” “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” “Mortal Kombat II,” “The Mandalorian and Grogu,” “Masters of the Universe” and “Disclosure Day,” just to name a few. AMC also cited “Scary Movie,” “Toy Story 5,” “Supergirl,” “Moana,” “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” as part of “a simply extraordinary line up” for the next few months.

“We want you to know that for the remainder of 2026, 2027, and beyond into the foreseeable future, AMC absolutely remains committed to making sure that AMC Stubs A-List continues to offer you the best in movie viewing,” the AMC email read.

Of course, there will be those that complain about the price increase, even though it is a huge value (“a monthly price that is the equivalent of paying the cost of only about one to two movie tickets, depending on the theatre and the movie format which you choose” according to the email), with AMC also offering easy cancellation of your subscription.