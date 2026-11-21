Bassam Tariq admitted he’s “quite sad” that his Mahershala Ali-led “Blade” movie didn’t come to fruition, but acknowledged that life was “too short to make s–t films.”

Tariq, who reunited with Ali on 2026’s action thriller “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,” reflected on his failed Marvel project in a Friday interview with The New Arab, noting how “strange” the process was.

“It was funny and strange to start casting and building without a proper script,” he recalled. “You’re sitting there and explaining to actors what their role will be, and they just have to believe you.”

He added: “That’s also very dangerous because if the text comes and it doesn’t add up to what you were saying, your credibility gets completely shot. All I have is my integrity, and I’ve been thinking about that a lot.”

As Tariq went on, he noted he would have to be “the bearer of bad news to your actors,” despite not being the one “making any of these decisions.”

“That’s not a great way to be a director,” he said. “I know some people can take that and run with it, but I learned I was losing credibility with my actors, and it wasn’t a healthy way to operate as a filmmaker.”

According to Tariq, his “big lesson” from this experience was that “life’s too short to make s–t films.”

“I have to have full control over my script,” he noted. “If we disagree, it’s between them and me. It’s quite sad because we had such high hopes for what we wanted to build.”

Marvel first announced a new “Blade” movie starring Ali at Comic-Con back in July 2019. Tariq was tapped to direct the movie, but ultimately stepped away from the project in September 2022. While Yann Demange took over as director, he too dropped out of the project in June 2024.

After the film failed to get off the ground and was ultimately scrapped from Marvel’s slate, president Kevin Feige shared this summer on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that he felt “like a gigantic loser and failure” for not getting the “Blade” reboot made.

In response to these comments, Ali told GQ in September, “They had, as you said, a two-time Oscar-winning actor under contract and you got billions of dollars. That’s a question for them. I don’t mean anything personal to you, but I don’t know why it didn’t. To this day, I don’t know why it didn’t happen. I just know that it was—Kevin, he said it was the biggest failure of his career and I agree.”