Michael B. Jordan and Christopher McQuarrie Partner for ‘Battlefield’ Video Game Adaptation

“Battlefield” is coming to movie theaters.

A war of a different kind – a bidding war – is set to erupt over the project. “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie is set to write, direct and produce an adaptation of the bestselling video game series, while recent “Sinners” Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan to produce and potentially star, an individual with knowledge of the project tells TheWrap.

The package includes Electronic Arts, who made the video game series, who is set to produce.

The first video game in the series, “Battlefield 1942,” launched for PC and Mac in 2002. Since then, the series went from computer platforms to video game consoles and has covered everything from Vietnam to the far future. Last year’s “Battlefield 6” was rumored to be one of the most expensive video games ever created and became the bestselling game of last year (and of the entire franchise).

Video games are having a moment, with a number of high-profile projects in the works at every studio and “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” from Illumination, Nintendo and Universal, a certifiable blockbuster and the biggest movie of 2026 so far, with $764 million worldwide.

Other video game-based movies set for release this year include New Line Cinema’s “Mortal Kombat II,” Sony’s “Resident Evil” and Paramount’s “Street Fighter,” along with a new “Angry Birds” movie (also from Paramount). Next year will see the highly anticipated release of “The Legend of Zelda” from Nintendo and Sony.

McQuarrie is also attached to a new “Conan the Barbarian” movie for 20th Century that is set to see Arnold Schwarzenegger return to the franchise. Jordan has Netflix’s “Swapped” streaming next week, with his “Thomas Crown Affair” remake (which he starred in and will direct) and “Miami Vice ‘85” from Joseph Kosinski, both opening in 2027.

McQuarrie is repped by CAA while Jordan is repped by WME and 1v1 Entertainment.