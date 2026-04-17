The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Weekend

As always, Hulu got a new crop of offerings this month, and it can be a lot to dig through. That’s especially true on a weekend, when you just want to rot on the couch without the stress of scrolling and trying to pick something.

While there’s plenty to choose from, we’ve gone ahead and selected three of the best movies currently being offered on the streamer to watch this weekend. Whether it’s ideal timing or just a fun film, one of these should scratch a particular itch for you.

You can find the three best movies to watch on Hulu this weekend below.