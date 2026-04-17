The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Weekend

As always, Hulu got a new crop of offerings this month, and it can be a lot to dig through. That’s especially true on a weekend, when you just want to rot on the couch without the stress of scrolling and trying to pick something.
While there’s plenty to choose from, we’ve gone ahead and selected three of the best movies currently being offered on the streamer to watch this weekend. Whether it’s ideal timing or just a fun film, one of these should scratch a particular itch for you.
You can find the three best movies to watch on Hulu this weekend below.
Made of Honor
We are quickly approaching the end of Kevin McKidd’s time on “Grey’s Anatomy,” so this weekend, why not watch him and McDreamy back together again? “Made of Honor” came out the same year McKidd joined the show, only in this movie, he and Patrick Dempsey are fighting for the same girl.
Dempsey plays the maid of honor to Michelle Monaghan and, though they’ve got some intimacy issues to work past — or at least, he does — they realize they’re actually the perfect couple. It’s sweet, it’s Scottish, it’s a good weekend watch.
The Devil Wears Prada
“The Devil Wears Prada” made the jump to Hulu on April 1, and with its sequel just weeks away, we’d recommend revisiting it (if only so you can remember which of Andy’s outfits from the fashion montage is your favorite). It’s been 20 years since the movie came out, and yet it holds up in both its humor and its fashion.
Pizza Movie
If you’re looking for a newer release this weekend, and you’re a fan of stoner comedies, you might want to check out “Pizza Movie.” Starring Gaten Matarazzo and Sean Giambrone, it takes a lot of inspiration from “21 Jump Street,” to some pretty hilarious results. Though be warned: the title is not just a title, it’s a recommendation. Have pizza when you watch this movie, or else you’ll be craving it something fierce.