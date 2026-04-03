Sean Giambrone Finally Got the College Experience in ‘Pizza Movie’ Buddy Comedy With Gaten Matarazzo

Sean Giambrone grew up in front of our eyes as Adam Goldberg on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” from 2013 to 2023. Three years later, he’s finally getting the college experience in “Pizza Movie” opposite Gaten Matarazzo.

The film from BriTANicK’s Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher hits Hulu on Friday after premiering at SXSW 2026 in March. It stars Giambrone and Matarazzo as a pair of college roommates who accidentally overdose on the experimental drug M.I.N.T.S., which naturally requires them to obtain some pizza to counteract the effects.

“[Matarazzo] is a true gentleman, both on-camera and off. He’s super aware of where you’re at in a scene, that I felt like I was getting cupped or held or something. He knows what he’s doing completely. Really a unique person, super talent, super guy. His first day of filming, he flew in from Japan from doing press for ‘Stranger Things.’ You’d think he’d be jet-lagged, but he just rolled in and did the scene with a smile on his face, it was crazy,” Giambrone told TheWrap. “But Lulu Wilson, too. I thought it was more of a true duo, but then as the story formed, it’s a real trio movie. I think that’s perfect for friend groups watching, since there’s more avenues to connect with us. She’s another super talent, great person. We really hit it off right away, goofing around in between takes.”

“I don’t think I made the connection when I first got attached to it, but I am a fan [of BriTANicK] and was a fan back in the day with my friends. We’d watch their videos, but I didn’t put two and two together,” he added. “It’s incredible working with them, because they’ve been collaborators for so long that they’re really confident and comfortable. It felt like you could hop into their goofing around really easily.”

The “Solar Opposites” star even compared the buddy/stoner comedy to classics like “Superbad,” “Mac & Devin Go to High School,” “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” “Rush Hour,” Cheech & Chong and “Toy Story.”

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“There’s a huge mall over in Syracuse that we would go to. Then we had this huge party at this mansion while we were filming, which is where a couple of the crew members lived together. They just threw one of the craziest parties I’ve ever been to,” Giambrone told TheWrap. “It was wild. There were keg stands and bounce houses and magicians, and that was like in the middle of filming. So we did that and got back to work, and we were all just bonded even closer. I think a stair broke in the middle of the party, so that really added to it.”

Whether you know the actor from his live-action roles or his voice work, the 26-year-old is just happy to continue sharing his talents with the world.

“The character kind of felt like a mixture of Adam Goldberg and Yumyulack from ‘Solar Opposites,’ so it was a fun opportunity to do comedy again. One of the big notes I always got on ‘Goldbergs’ was too much sauce, because I would crank it. But with this, because I was on some experimental drug, I really could just take it there,” he concluded. “Also, it was another set with actors who were really wanting to put in the work and have a good time. It felt very familiar, humor laced with emotion.”

“Pizza Movie” is now streaming on Hulu.