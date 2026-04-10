The 3 Best Movies to Stream on Netflix This Weekend

Don’t waste your weekend endlessly scrolling through streaming services looking for something — anything — that catches your eye. Instead, simply consult this handy streaming guide, with three great (and very different) films ready for your weekend watch on Netflix.

“Godzilla Minus One” (Toho Studios) “Godzilla Minus One” If you haven’t seen “Godzilla Minus One,” now’s the time. The film, which grossed more than $100 million at the global box office and won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, is set to release a sequel (appropriately titled “Godzilla Minus Zero”) in November 2026. That sequel will have a presentation at CinemaCon on April 14, giving audiences a first look at the pending follow-up. Considering the immense quality of “Godzilla Minus One,” that should come as fantastic news. The film, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, breathed fresh life into this long-running Kaiju franchise. It’s an intimate, sometimes devastating film, shot beautifully with incredible performances. The Godzilla action hits hard, while the human drama at its center holds its own.

“Oh, Hi!” (Sony Pictures Classics) “Oh, Hi!” Sophie Brooks’ “Oh, Hi!” is a charming and breezy comedy of manners starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman as a couple in for a rude awakening on their first weekend getaway. The main problem? That Iris (Gordon) thinks they’re actually a couple, while Isaac (Lerman) thinks they’re just having fun. He probably shouldn’t have told her that while he was handcuffed to their bed. Brooks knows exactly how to weaponize Gordon’s immense talent as a comedic actor, giving her a perfect vehicle to unleash her star power in a modern dating send-up. Gordon and Lerman have great chemistry, both as romantic partners and comic opposites. If you’re looking for a date night rom-com, “Oh, Hi!” has you covered. Just make sure you’re already on the same page as your partner.