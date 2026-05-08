The 3 Best Movies to Watch on Netflix This Week

Trying to figure out what to watch on Netflix can be a chore unto itself. So let us take the decision-making out of it. Or at least whittle it down to a select few choices. We’ve put together a list of three – count ‘em three – excellent movies currently streaming on Netflix that will be well worth your while this weekend. There’s a laugh-out-loud comedy with a big heart, a pulse-pounding action movie with an Oscar-winning actress in the lead and a cozy murder mystery that flew under the radar.

(Netflix)

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (2020)

At first glance, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” looks like it might be a silly, forgettable Will Ferrell comedy. It’s not. This is actually one of Ferrell’s best, a hilarious, absurd and surprisingly moving story of two longtime Icelandic friends (played by Ferrell and a terrific Rachel McAdams) who are selected to participate in Iceland’s Eurovision preselection and end up winning by default when all the other contestants die in a fire. Now these underdogs make their way to the big Eurovision competition, trudging through hilarious obstacles along the way. David Dobkin, the filmmaker behind “Wedding Crashers,” directs the film from a screenplay by Ferrell and his longtime “SNL” partner Harper Steele. This is one of Ferrell’s best, and one of Netflix’s best original comedies to date.

Charlize Theron in ‘Apex’ (Netflix)

“Apex” (2026)

Everybody’s watching “Apex,” so you may as well hop on the train. This Netflix original just released on the streaming service last month and stars Charlize Theron as a rock climber and kayaker who finds herself being hunted throughout the Australian wilderness by a literal cannibal, played by Taron Egerton. Baltasar Kormákur, the filmmaker behind “Everest” and the “Idris Elba vs. lions” movie “Beast,” directs this epic adventure with a murderous twist. Theron produced the film in addition to starring in it, and the Oscar winner described it as one of the most challenging experiences of her career.

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley in “The Thursday Murder Club” (Credit: Netflix)

“The Thursday Murder Club” (2025)

If a cozy murder mystery is more your speed, 2025’s “The Thursday Murder Club” is a swell watch. Directed by Chris Columbus, the filmmaker behind “Home Alone,” “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the first two “Harry Potter” films, this bestseller adaptation takes place in a retirement village and follows the Thursday Murder Club, made up of individuals who gather together to solve old crimes instead of doing crossword puzzles. But when a real murder takes place in their small village, the club takes it upon themselves to put their sleuthing to the test. Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley star, and this one’s certainly enjoyable with a nice cup of tea and a big fluffy blanket.