The 7 Best New Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Prime Video dropped another varied slate of films for February, with dozens of new films joining the service’s lineup. These include an instantly iconic movie musical, some hilarious comedy films, a classic rom com and one of the best action movies ever made.

Here are the seven best new movies on Prime Video this February.

“The Big Lebowski” (Gramercy Pictures) “The Big Lebowski” “The Big Lebowski” didn’t exactly bowl a strike when it first released in theaters — some may have even called it a strike-out. But the Coen Brothers’ “Fargo” follow-up has gained a strong reputation over the years as a cult classic, and for good reason. The film sees the Coens riff on Raymond Chandler mysteries, landing somewhere between a stoner hang-out and “The Long Goodbye.” Jeff Bridges, John Goodman and Steve Buscemi deliver a trio of memorable, hilarious performances — far from the only ones in the film. To list my favorite bits would require a 1000-word article, so I will simply say go revisit this for yourself if you’re in need of a laugh.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land” (Credit: Lionsgate) “La La Land” After “Whiplash,” Damien Chazelle set his sights on a bigger jazz story. “La La Land” sees Chazelle take on a Hollywood musical, with a vast number of references and homages to classic cinema. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone reignite the incredible chemistry seen in “Crazy, Stupid Love” (and, between the two, “Gangster Squad”) as a pair of star-crossed lovers in a colorful, jazzy romance. The movie is beautifully shot by Linus Sandgren with memorable music from Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “La La Land” is one of the definitive films of the 2010s, and worth a revisit on Prime.

“The Other Guys” (Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures Releasing) “The Other Guys” “The Other Guys” is among the least discussed of the Will Ferrell/Adam McKay series of films (including “Anchorman,” “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers”), but it’s still a phenomenal comedy. In this film, McKay and co-writer Chris Henchy take on the buddy cop genre, pairing Ferrell with Mark Wahlberg as a pair of screw-up detectives who try to fill a void left by recently departed NYPD hot shots (played by Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson). Ferrell is hilarious as ever as a meek forensic accountant who used to be a pimp named “Gator,” while Wahlberg proves to be an excellent foil.

“RoboCop” (Getty Images) “RoboCop” Paul Verhoeven’s classic “RoboCop” stands as one of the best action films of all time. An expert script from Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner, paired with Verhoeven’s direction, elevates what could be a typical splatterfest to a lasting piece of satire and cultural commentary. In a decade full of stellar action, this is one of the very best. Read Next

The Best Action Movies of 2025

Sebastian Baron/Screen Gems “Searching” It’s tough to set an entire movie on a computer screen. A lot of filmmakers have attempted this evolution of the found footage genre, and not all found success. Aneesh Chaganty’s “Searching” ranks among the best. The film follows John Cho as a father looking for his missing 16-year-old daughter, told almost entirely through footage and tabs on the character’s computer and phone. It’s a tense, engaging thriller that never feels limited by its format and, often, feels liberated by it.

“Sleepless in Seattle” (TriStar Pictures) “Sleepless in Seattle” If you didn’t get your fill of romance during Valentine’s Day weekend, keep the vibe going by watching “Sleepless in Seattle.” Nora Ephron’s iconic 1993 rom com starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan hits all the right notes, becoming a classic of the genre. Despite their distance, Hanks and Ryan continue to have stellar chemistry in one of the several collaborations between the two.