The 7 Best New Movies on Prime Video in September

As always, Prime Video got a whole new crop of movies and shows at the start of the month, meaning there’s more to choose from than ever. So, what will you choose?

If you’re here, that probably means the answer is “I’m not sure, I need some help.” That makes sense, and we’re here to provide that help. We’ve gone ahead and looked through all the new offerings on the streamer this month, and picked out the best options for you to check out. Some are truly new, premiering in September for the first time ever, and some are classics, that you’ve undoubtedly seen before but are due for a rewatch on.

Here are the seven best new movies on Prime Video this month.

Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in “The Love Hypothesis” (Amazon MGM Studios) The Love Hypothesis After months of waiting and hype, “The Love Hypothesis” finally starts streaming on Prime this month. It stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as Olive and Adam, respectively. Olive is working on getting her Ph.D, while Adam is a professor known to the student body as Dr. Evil. When Olive needs to fool her best friend into thinking she’s dating someone, she unexpectedly plants a kiss on Adam. Surprisingly, he’s into the idea of fake dating, as he also needs to fool his colleagues into thinking he has a long-term girlfriend. Adam’s grant is up for renewal, and he needs to prove he’s not a flight risk to the university, so a serious girlfriend could appear as him having roots. As with any fake dating story, though, the feelings quickly become real, and a genuinely good love story unfolds. It’s based on the book by Ali Hazelwood and guys, it’s a good adaptation.

Open Road Films Chef Jon Favreau may be best known for his directing at this point, as well as his time as Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in “Chef,” he plays just a normal guy. One who is — can you guess? Yes, a chef. Favreau also wrote the script, which centers on Carl Casper. When Carl unexpectedly quits his longtime job as head chef at a popular restaurant, he decides to open a food truck, serving his own recipes. He travels the country with his former line cook, now business partner, and becomes a viral sensation. Along the way, Carl bonds with his son, repairs his relationship with his ex-wife (in a successful co-parenting way, not in a romantic reunion way), and figures out exactly the kind of chef he wants to be. It’s a sweet ride, and might make you oddly nostalgic for the early days of Twitter. Read Next

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“The Edge of Seventeen” (STX Entertainment) The Edge of Seventeen Your teenage years are hard. They’re dramatic. And they’re especially hard when your dad’s dead, your best friend starts dating your much more popular brother, and you aren’t close with your mom. Such is the case for Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) in “The Edge of Seventeen.” So, when said best friend Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) starts dating her brother, Nadine forces her to choose between them. It doesn’t go well. Now, unmoored without her best friend, Nadine turns to her gruff teacher Max Bruner (Woody Harrelson) for guidance. “The Edge of Seventeen” is a genuinely great coming-of-age film, with a stacked cast to boot. It’s one of Steinfeld’s best early performances, and it’s her, Richardson and Harrelson that make this worth the watch.

“Death Becomes Her” (Credit: Universal Pictures) Death Becomes Her I’ll recommend “Death Becomes Her” whenever I get the chance, and now that it’s moving to Prime this month, I’ve got another chance. The movie centers on two frenemies, both actresses, played by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Madeline (Streep) steals Helen’s (Hawn) fiancé Ernest (Bruce Willis), leading to a complete mental breakdown for Helen, and a vow to get revenge. Years later, they meet again, with Helen somehow looking younger than ever, and Earnest more than ready to jump ship back to his ex. So, they concoct a plan to kill Madeline. But, as it turns out, Helen took a magic elixir that gives her eternal youth — one that Madeline quickly gets her hands on too. As a result, the murder doesn’t go to plan, and the two women go after one another yet again. It’s decidedly a body horror comedy, but if you can stomach it — and really, it’s not bad overall — it’s also a great time.

Twentieth Century Fox Ice Age “Ice Age 6” is headed to theaters next year, but when was the last time you actually sat down and watched the original? Exactly. “Ice Age” takes place, well, during the ice age, as a herd of animals is migrating south to avoid said ice. Along the way, a loner mammoth Manny (Ray Romano) finds himself paired up with Sid the Sloth (John Leguizamo). Together, they come across a human baby, being hunted by a sabertooth tiger. Eventually, all three animals team up to get the baby back to its family. It really is a sweet film about found family, featuring some incredible voice performances (arguably one of Leguizamo’s best, honestly).

“Trap” (Warner Bros. Pictures) Trap “Trap” is one of those movies that you probably heard both good and bad things on, depending whom you ask. Unfortunately, it might’ve leaned more toward the latter, as this film took a lot of hate online when it came out. It stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a doting dad who also happens to be “The Butcher,” a lethal serial killer. He’s operated without getting caught pretty flawlessly — or so he thought. When he takes his daughter to a concert for her favorite artist, Cooper learns that the entire concert is actually a trap set up to catch him. He unknowingly slipped — or did he? — and the police have figured out that The Butcher would be at the show. What they don’t know is precisely who he is. As a result, Cooper must figure out a way to escape without getting stopped. Is it a perfect film? No, few are. But it’s good for at least one watch, so you can form your own opinion on it! Read Next

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