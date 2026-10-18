The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Hulu This Week

If you’re settling in for some streaming this week, there’s a decent chance you’re looking for something spooky as October breezes by (or swelters on, depending on where you live) toward Halloween. Fortunately, this week’s new Hulu releases bring a pair of 2025 horror debuts, so you’re covered on that front. And if you’re not a horror person at all, you can look ahead and start getting ready for one of the year’s biggest releases with the entire “Hunger Games” franchise now available to watch on Hulu.

Check out the best new movies to stream on Hulu this week below.

Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” (Photo Credit: Murray Close – Lionsgate)

The “Hunger Games” Franchise

If you want to get caught up before “Sunrise on the Reaping” hits theaters, now’s the time, and the good news for Hulu subscribers is that all five “Hunger Games” movies arrived on the platform on Oct. 14. From the original 2012 film to the 2023 Snow-centric prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” the “Hunger Games” franchise has remained consistently great — ok, except for 2014’s “Mockingjay – Part 1,” a casualty of the unfortunate decision to split the final book into two parts when the first half of that book is famously a bleak slog.

That aside, these films are a fantastic adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ generational YA series, each installment finding a new path to examine warfare and propaganda while delivering unforgettable characters and one knockout ensemble cast after the next. “Sunrise” hits theaters on Nov. 17, so start your re-watch (or re-read if you’re going all in) now.

Sophie Thatcher in “Companion” (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Companion

Surprising though it may be, given the current technological revolutions reshaping society, there aren’t that many robot horror movies — and even fewer that are actually good. “Companion,” however, delivers, and it does so with a classic sci-fi approach: making humanity the horror, not their creation.

“Yellowjackets” breakout Sophie Thatcher leads alongside “The Boys” star Jack Quaid as a couple whose remote weekend getaway goes violently wrong when an attack provokes one of the guests to realize they’re an android built to be a romantic companion. Which is definitely not what they want to be, nor what they intend to remain, no matter what it takes to get their freedom. None of the twists and turns here are too surprising, especially if you ever saw a trailer for it, but boy does it deliver an entertaining action-horror romp.

Universal

Wolf Man

A bit more on the dreary side of movie monsters, we’ve got “Wolf Man.” The 2025 film isn’t on the level of director Leigh Whannell’s best and never reaches the heights of his “The Invisible Man” reimagining, but he’s a savvy horror filmmaker, which means there are certainly moments werewolf enthusiasts will appreciate.

“East of Eden’s” Christopher Abbott stars alongside “Ozark” Emmy winner Julia Garner as two parents trying to protect their family from a supernatural threat without becoming the monster they fear. It’s not your typical werewolf movie, slower and more pensive than you might be expecting, and unfortunately, those character beats are among its weaker elements, but it brings the brutality when it comes to the body horror of transformation.